Aside from Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor, Mercedes Russell and the celebrated return of fan-favorite Sami Whitcomb, even the most loyal and die-hard Storm follower will have difficulty recognizing their favorite team after an offseason of unprecedented upheaval.

Revamping the roster doesn’t begin to tell the story of the Storm, which begins the 2023 WNBA season with nine newcomers.

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a look at Seattle’s new lineup ahead of Saturday’s home season-opener against defending WNBA champion Las Vegas.

Noelle Quinn, Coach

Age: 38

College: UCLA

Year: 3

What the Storm need

Following the retirement of Sue Bird, the soft-spoken Quinn will have to exhort more authority than ever while directing a young team. Considering there are just three holdovers from last season, the Storm are essentially rebooting the franchise and Quinn is tasked with building an offense, defense, lineup and rotation from seemingly disparate parts that comprise the lowest salary cap in the WNBA.

Did you know? Quinn adopted a new hobby during the offseason: roller skating. One of her most prized possessions is a pair of custom-made Jordan 12s skates.

W-L Playoffs

Record Record

2022 22-14 3-3

Career 38-24 3-4

12, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, Forward/Center

Age: 23

Height: 6-3

Weight: 204

College: South Florida

Year: R

What the Storm need

Since being selected No. 21 overall in the second round of the WNBA draft, Fankam Mendjiadeu has impressed the Storm coaching staff with a passionate work ethic and next-level athleticism that helped her secure a spot on the 12-player roster.

Did you know?

Fankam Mendjiadeu, who is from Nkongsamba, Cameroon, is the first person from her country to be drafted in the WNBA.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2022-23 34 16.5 12.3 1.3 1.0 1.1 33.5 58.6 0.0 72.0

Career* 117 13.2 9.6 0.8 1.1 1.0 28.8 51.1 0.0 67.6

*NCAA

23, Jordan Horston, Guard/Forward

Age: 21

Height: 6-2

Weight: 165

College: Tennessee

Year: R

What the Storm needs

Horston could make a tremendous impact and garner lots of minutes as a rookie if she’s able to defend at a high level without drawing fouls. The versatile wing seemingly has the athleticism to become an elite lockdown defender who has the versatile skill set to defend every position. Offensively, Horston is very much an unknown commodity.

Did you know?

Horston begins her WNBA career at Climate Pledge Arena, which is the same place where the former Tennessee Vols star finished her collegiate career March 25 with a 73-64 loss to Virginia Tech in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2022-23 35 15.6 7.1 3.3 1.6 1.1 27.0 43.8 27.8 73.9

Career* 114 13.9 6.4 4.0 1.4 1.0 27.3 39.8 28.5 69.3

*NCAA

24, Jewell Loyd, Guard

Age: 29

Height: 5-10

Weight: 148

College: Notre Dame

Year: 8

What the Storm need

Everything. Loyd is being asked to carry a team, and how she handles that responsibility will greatly determine the amount of games Seattle wins or loses. Without another proven scorer on the roster, opposing teams are certain to prioritize stopping her. It wouldn’t be surprising if Loyd led the league in minutes played, scoring and field goal attempts. But more than anything, the Storm need Loyd to improve her 39.6% field goal shooting from last year.

Did you know?

Loyd, who grew up playing tennis, is an aspiring professional pickleball player and in the WNBA offseason, she played in a couple of tournaments.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG%3P% FT%

2022 36 16.3 2.6 3.4 1.1 0.2 30.3 39.6 38.5 89.3

Career 252 15.4 3.4 3.1 1.2 0.2 29.3 41.8 36.0 88.4

13, Ezi Magbegor, Center

Age: 23

Height: 6-4

Weight: 176

Country: Australia

Year: 4

What the Storm need

It would seem as if Seattle’s ownership group and front office were willing to risk Stewart leaving in free agency because they believe Magbegor is a potential star. The 23-year-old Australian steps into Stewart’s spot and could mitigate the loss of the two-time WNBA Finals MVP with another breakout season. Last year, Magbegor set career highs in virtually every statistical category while capturing her first league award and nabbing an All-Defense second team selection.

Did you know?

Magbegor averaged 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 50.7% from the field in 16 games in the 2022-23 EuroLeague for Hungarian team Sopron Basket, which finished 9-7. Magbegor played alongside Storm guard Yvonne Turner.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2022 33 9.6 5.6 1.4 0.9 1.8 24.5 55.0 34.5 73.6

Career 85 7.8 4.2 1.0 0.7 1.2 18.3 54.1 39.0 76.5

6, Jade Melbourne, Guard

Age: 20

Height: 5-11

Weight: 145

Country: Australia

Year: R

What the Storm need

It’s no secret Seattle hopes Melbourne eventually takes over at point guard, but those plans are tenuous depending on her transition to the WNBA after three seasons playing professionally in Australia’s Women’s National Basketball League. Melbourne’s development will be one of the prominent story lines this season for the Storm.

Did you know?

The 20-year-old Melbourne, who was born Aug. 18, 2002, is the youngest player in the WNBA. She’s 16 months younger than the next youngest player: Indiana’s Aliyah Boston (Dec. 11, 2001).

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2022-23 19 13.4 5.8 6.1 1.8 0.4 — 41.7 27.5 77.6

Career* 49 10.3 3.5 3.3 1.3 0.2 — 42.1 27.6 77.7

*WNBL

0, Kia Nurse, Guard

Age: 27

Height: 6-0

Weight: 181

College: Connecticut

Year: 5

What the Storm need

Ideally, Nurse thrives in a role as a secondary scoring option. She sat out the 2022 season while recovering from a torn right ACL. The best-case scenario is she reprises her 2019 season in New York when she averaged a career-high 13.7 points and was named an All-Star starter. The worst-case scenario is Nurse’s preseason shooting slump extends into the regular season.

Did you know?

Nurse hails from an athletic family. Her father, Richard, played pro in the Canadian Football League. Her uncle, Donovan McNabb, was a star NFL quarterback. Her brother, Darnell, plays in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. And her sister Tamika played basketball at Bowling Green and Oregon.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MGP FG% 3P% FT%

2021* 32 9.5 3.5 1.8 0.5 0.1 26.1 35.9 35.3 79.0

Career 121 11.0 2.8 2.0 0.6 0.1 26.2 36.1 31.6 85.6

*Didn’t play in 2022

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2022 31 4.0 2.6 0.5 0.3 0.4 12.6 37.1 34.8 70.0

Career 218 4.5 3.0 0.7 0.4 0.5 13.1 36.3 33.7 78.4

21, Mercedes Russell, Center

Age: 27

Height: 6-6

Weight: 195

College: Tennessee

Year: 6

What the Storm needs

After she appeared in just five games last year due to a recurrent, atypical headache syndrome, Seattle is hoping Russell regains the form from 2019, when she averaged 7.3 points on 61.7% shooting and 6.1 rebounds while starting 28 of 30 regular-season games. When healthy, the 27-year-old Russell is one of the WNBA’s top young centers.

Did you know?

Russell was the 2013 national Gatorade Player of the Year for basketball following a brilliant senior season at Springfield High (Ore.), joining a prestigious group highlighted by Hall of Famers Lisa Leslie and Katie Smith that also includes Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2022 5 2.0 1.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 10.5 50.0 — 66.7

Career 115 5.2 4.4 0.9 0.7 0.3 18.2 52.7 — 66.2

22, Yvonne Turner, Guard

Age: 35

Height: 5-10

Weight: 127

College: Nebraska

Year: 5

What the Storm need

It would seem Turner is a short-term solution for Seattle, which is in the market for a point guard for the first time in two decades. How long Turner holds onto the job will partly depend on if she can keep her turnovers low while making plays for teammates and knocking down a few shots.

Did you know?

Turner, who starred at Nebraska, was not selected in the 2010 WNBA draft and played seven years overseas in Germany, Russia, Turkey, Spain, Poland and Hungary before making her WNBA debut with the Phoenix Mercury in 2017.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2022 9 4.0 1.6 2.0 0.3 0.0 15.3 32.4 42.9 81.8

Career 104 5.1 1.8 1.6 0.6 0.1 15.2 37.2 30.8 80.0

32, Sami Whitcomb, Guard

Age: 34

Height: 5-10

Weight: 154

College: Washington

Year: 7

What the Storm need

Whitcomb, who signed a two-year, $282,500 guaranteed deal with Seattle in February, will likely occupy several roles with her former team. The three-point specialist is slated to begin the season as a reserve and is expected to bring offensive firepower off the bench.

Did you know?

Whitcomb has had six coaches during her seven-year WNBA career including Jenny Boucek, Dan Hughes, Gary Kloppenburg, Walt Hopkins, Sandy Brondello and Noelle Quinn.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2022 35 6.4 2.3 2.3 0.7 0.1 21.2 36.8 35.1 87.0

Career 184 6.7 2.3 1.8 0.8 0.1 17.6 40.2 36.8 88.8

3, Kaila Charles, Guard

Age: 25

Height: 6-1

Weight: 168

College: Maryland

Year: 4

What the Storm need

Charles played two seasons (2020-22) with the Connecticut Sun and essentially sat out last year aside from a short stint with the Atlanta Dream in which she logged two minutes in a game. The Storm will rely on the energetic defender in small-ball lineups to play power forward, which is a role she had at Maryland while finishing sixth all-time in school history in both points and rebounds.

Did you know?

Charles had ambitions of becoming an Olympic gymnast until she was 11 and left the sport before concentrating on basketball. She can still walk on her hands.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2021 30 4.3 2.8 1.1 0.5 0.4 16.2 36.8 30.3 87.5

Career 52 4.7 2.6 1.0 0.6 0.4 16.4 38.7 33.3 78.2

18, Ivana Dojkić, Guard

Age: 25

Height: 5-11

Weight: 154

Country: Croatia

Year: R

What the Storm need

Dojkić is a big combo guard who is able to handle the point guard duties when needed. She arrived late to training camp but quickly impressed the Storm coaching staff with her ability to digest their offensive and defensive schemes.

Did you know?

Dojkić, who grew up playing volleyball, became a professional basketball player when she was 16. Her first team was with Zagreb in the Croatian league during the 2013-14 season. Last year, she joined Italian team Virtus Segafredo Bologna and played in the EuroLeague.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2022-23 9 12.2 2.6 3.2 1.6 0.0 26.3 41.5 34.3 83.3

11, Arella Guirantes, Guard

Age: 25

Height: 5-11

Weight: 176

College: Rutgers

Year: 2

What the Storm need

Seattle wants Guirantes to be a playmaker and provide scoring off the bench. During her last two seasons at Rutgers she averaged 21.0 while shooting 41.4% on field goals.

Did you know?

Guirantes has played the saxophone since she was 9. Three years ago, during the coronavirus pandemic, she taught herself to play the guitar. Guirantes also writes R&B and rap music that she posts on her social media accounts.

GMS PPG RPG APG SPG BPG MPG FG% 3P% FT%

2021* 25 3.2 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.2 11.4 27.4 22.2 80.8

Career 25 3.2 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.2 11.4 27.4 22.2 80.8

*Did not play in 2022