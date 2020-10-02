Seattle Storm
vs. Las Vegas Aces
4 p.m. | IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida
TV: ESPN2
Live updates: Storm vs. Aces
First-quarter recap
Lots of action at the start. The Storm fell into an 8-0 hole before going on a 15-3 run to go ahead 15-11. Sue Bird dished six assists on Seattle’s first seven field goals. The Storm’s stars led the way. Breanna Stewart scored eight points and Jewell Loyd had seven. Seattle also received a huge lift off the bench from Epiphanny Prince, who has eight points. Las Vegas doesn’t take a lot of three-pointers, but the Aces are 4 of 6 behind the arc.
Sue Bird has already cemented her legacy as one of the greatest WNBA players of all time and a Seattle sports icon — and she's not done yet. As Bird and the Storm get set for the Finals, take a look back at Bird’s historic career in Seattle.
Fourth championship would cap an exhilarating, and exhausting, Storm season inside the WNBA bubble
The Storm entered the WNBA bubble — or “wubble” as it affectionately came to be known by the players — July 6. And now, nearly three months later, they are aiming to finally leave in a few days with the organization’s fourth championship trophy in tow.
“We’re at the point now, we can see the end of the tunnel,” coach Gary Kloppenburg said. “If we can come out and prepare, really come out hard, get these guys, then we can finish it up and everybody can go home. That’s some extra motivation, I think, for our players.”
Life ensconced at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will be an experience none of the Storm players will ever forget, no matter the outcome of their best-of-five WNBA Finals with the Las Vegas Aces.
Here’s what you need to know about the WNBA Finals matchup
Starting lineups, Finals schedule, season series and matchups to watch. Here's what you need to know about the WNBA Finals matchup between the Storm and Aces.
Like the year 2020, Storm players know nothing will be easy about WNBA Finals matchup with Las Vegas Aces
Bill Laimbeer is something of a contrarian who often zigs when others zag and keeping in line with his personality, the Las Vegas Aces coach had a different take than most about a WNBA Finals matchup against the Storm.
“We’re both similar,” he said. “We have a scoring big. We have another scorer on the team. We move the ball well. We’re back and forth in a flow action (offensively) like they are. We play similar styles of defense.”
On the surface, there’s a lot of truth here.
