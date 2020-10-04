By

WNBA Finals Game 2

Seattle Storm
vs. Las Vegas Aces

Noon | IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida

TV: ABC

Third-quarter recap

Seattle trailed 55-52 early in the third and the score was tied 62-62 when the Storm finished the quarter with a 13-6 run to lead 75-68 heading to the fourth. Stewart scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the third.

—Percy Allen
First-quarter recap

No Breanna Stewart, no problem. The Storm star, who scored 37 points in Game 1, had just three points in the first quarter, but Seattle still shot 70 percent from the field. Natasha Howard had 8 points and Alysha Clark 7. Sue Bird led the offense with six assists and five points. Seattle leads 31-24.

—Percy Allen
Seattle Times sports staff

