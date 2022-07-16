Through the highs and the lows of the Storm’s season, head coach Noelle Quinn thinks consistent defense has kept her team “anchored.”

Right now, the Storm are at a high. They’ve won 11 of their past 14 contests and enter Sunday’s home game against the Indiana Fever aiming to extend their win streak to four games (tying a season-high).

Like every team, Seattle’s offense has undergone stretches where shots aren’t falling. But regardless of what’s happening on the offensive end, the Storm can turn to their defense to keep them in games, Quinn said. Three players agreed with her, attesting that defensive success has been a key factor in the team’s recent hot streak.

“A lot of those games, defense has gotten us over the line when our offense hasn’t been flowing as it usually does,” center Ezi Magbegor told The Seattle Times on Friday. “Defense is something that doesn’t really waver.”

The Storm currently have the best adjusted defensive rating in the WNBA (94.4). They rank No. 1 in the league in blocks per game (4.8) — largely because Magbegor leads the league in both total blocks and blocks per game — and No. 2 in steals per game (8.7). Multiple teammates made the case that Magbegor should be in conversation for the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to Quinn. Despite changes in defensive schemes compared to last year, Quinn said her players have adjusted very well — and very quickly.

“In the last month in particular, we’ve really locked in on defense,” Stephanie Talbot said Friday. “I feel like we’re really connected on a string, defensively, more now than we were at the start of the season.”

This year, the Storm are without assistant coach Gary Kloppenburg, who departed for the Indiana Fever after previously spearheading the Storm’s defensive schemes. Seattle ranked fifth in adjusted defensive rating in 2021.

Without Kloppenburg in 2022, they’ve stuck to a lot of the same principles he implemented and added a few new concepts, Talbot said. The biggest adjustment has been that this year’s defensive scheme is more “poised,” Quinn said.

They’re still being disruptive and aggressive when necessary against certain players, but the Storm aren’t running as many “traps,” Quinn said. They’re rotating less and relying more on one-on-one defense.

“There’s still similar principles, but just a little bit more defined and refined,” Quinn said.

Particularly, Quinn is impressed because her team hasn’t had an extensive amount of practice time to implement new systems or schemes. They’ve grasped concepts on the fly, she said. The players understand switching packages and are able to trust younger players, like Magbegor and Gabby Williams, in frequent one-on-one situations.

“There are stretches where we can string together six or seven stops in a row,” Quinn said. “That’s a sign of a very good defensive team.”

During Friday’s practice, for instance, Williams said the team spent half the time doing “breakdowns,” where they discuss the logistics of various defensive situations. Each one is explained position-by-position to simplify it. Williams said she didn’t used to be this meticulous about defense — largely because she could hustle her way through a mistake — but she’s since become a lot more focused on the details. It’s more about her mind than her athleticism now.

Williams said the Storm made it apparent that they traded for her to get a one-on-one defensive player. Now in her first season in Seattle, she’s built enough chemistry that her teammates trust her to take more risks and be more aggressive.

“You can get up in someone’s grill knowing that if they beat you, your teammate [is] going to have your back,” Talbot said.

There have been times when Williams let a player go by her because that’s how much trust she has in Magbegor, Williams said. Magbegor plugs Seattle’s defensive holes, Quinn said, calling that her most underrated attribute. The center is a paint-protector who comes up with big blocks — like her seven-block game against Phoenix in May — and matches up well with the opponent’s best player. “Having that kind of presence is not common,” Williams said.

In terms of improvement, rebounding is the biggest area the Storm want to grow. Their defensive rebounding percentage (69.8%) is the fourth-worst in the league. Still, Quinn knows the defense has, and will continue, to keep Seattle rooted.

“We can still get so much better,” Talbot said. “We have so [many] offensive threat[s], so to be a top-defensive team is pretty cool.”