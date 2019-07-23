LAS VEGAS — Dearica Hamby scored 24 points to lead five Las Vegas starters in double figures and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 79-62 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight home victory.

The Storm’s winning streak was snapped at four games.

Natasha Howard, who is being investigated by league officials after being accused of domestic violence by her wife, Jacqueline, and Alysha Clark each scored 13 points for the Storm (12-9). Seattle dropped two games behind the Aces (13-6) in the WNBA Western Conference, tied with the Los Angeles Sparks (11-8), who have a slightly better winning percentage than the Storm.

Las Vegas had its lead trimmed to 57-51 early in the fourth quarter until going on a 17-5 run — with three-pointers by Hamby, former Washington Huskies standout Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. The Aces finished 9 of 20 from long distance.

Liz Cambage had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Las Vegas, which lost to the Storm 69-66 on Friday in Seattle. Young added 13 points, Plum had 12 and Kayla McBride 11.

Las Vegas shot a mere 35% from the field in the first half, but led 36-35.

NEW YORK — Elena Delle Donne and A’ja Wilson, the captains for the WNBA All-Star Game, selected their teams Tuesday on television — the first time the league has done that. The game is Saturday in Las Vegas and each team will have a Storm starter.

Delle Donne, who plays for the Washington Mystics, selected Seattle guard Jewell Loyd as one of her starters. Wilson, a standout for the Las Vegas Aces, picked Storm forward Natasha Howard for her starting lineup. Wilson has an ankle injury that will cause her to miss the game.

Delle Donne and Loyd will be joined in the starting lineup by Brittney Griner of Phoenix, Jonquel Jones of Connecticut and Kia Nurse of New York.

Team Wilson starters in addition to Howard are the Las Vegas duo of Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride and Chelsea Gray of Los Angeles. League officials will announce who will take Wilson’s spot in the starting lineup at a later date.

Delle Donne, who also was a captain last year and lost the All-Star Game, had a simple plan for her draft.

“Who’s not going to party the hardest is who’s going to win this game,” she said. “If you have partyers on your side, you’re done.”

The WNBA will have festivities the night before the All-Star Game, including a three-point shootout, skills competition and beach party.