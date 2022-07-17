LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Aces have signed WNBA All-Star MVP and 2021 Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Plum to a two-year contract extension.

“I’m thrilled to remain with the Aces, and continue playing with my teammates and for our coaching staff,” said Plum, the former UW star, in a team release. “I look forward to persisting in our journey to delivering a championship to Las Vegas.”

Plum scored 14 of her 22 points after halftime, Chelsea Gray tied her season highs with 21 points and nine assists and the Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 91-83 Sunday in a matchup between two of the top teams in the WNBA.

Las Vegas (18-7) has won three games in a row and is second in the league standings, one game behind the defending champion Chicago Sky. Connecticut (16-9), which is 4-5 in its last nine games, fell a game behind the Seattle Storm (17-8) into fourth.

Plum is enjoying a breakout season for the Aces, earning her first All-Star nod, and winning MVP honors in the WNBA’s midseason classic after scoring a record-tying 30 points in a 134-112 victory for Team Wilson.

The fifth-year pro ranks second in the league in scoring (20.2), eighth in assists (5.5), and seventh in three-point field-goal percentage (.422) this season, and led all guards in fan voting for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022.