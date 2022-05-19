After four years, Jordin Canada had to leave the Storm.

The one-time heir apparent to Sue Bird, who was taken fifth overall in the 2018 WNBA draft, insists her decision had nothing to do with the 41-year-old legend, who briefly mulled retirement during the offseason, returning for her 21st season.

“I love Sue,” Canada said Thursday during a phone interview. “I knew she would be back for one more year. I’m very happy for her and her being able to go out, especially now that they have the new arena. I’m glad she’s getting to play in it for her last year.

“Much love to Sue. It had nothing to do with waiting for Sue to retire. I just felt like it was time for me to showcase what I can do.”

That’s essentially what Canada told Storm coach Noelle Quinn during their exit meeting following a second-round loss in the WNBA playoffs.

“Sometimes as a player, you need a change to get out of your element and be a little uncomfortable,” Quinn said. “That can be opportunity for growth.”

Quinn has soft spot for Canada considering both are Los Angeles natives, lifelong Laker fans, former UCLA Bruins star point guards and former Storm teammates.

“Her being from L.A. and being a Bruin, obviously I have an affinity towards people who stay at home and go to the best school in L.A.,” Quinn said smiling. “I was her vet when she got to the Storm, and I would get on her in 2018 when she wasn’t doing a good job, or I felt she wasn’t commanding the team as a point guard.

“I got on her about watching film and studying and being professional. It’s great to see her have an opportunity to be back at home and to be a starting point guard and to run a team.”

Quinn and Canada share one more trait: They returned home to lead the Los Angeles Sparks. Quinn spent three years (2009-11) guiding L.A., while Canada signed with the Sparks during the offseason.

“That’s a great team, lots of history and a great basketball city,” Quinn said. “I know because I’ve been in her shoes. … There’s nothing like going home in front of family and friends and playing basketball.”

On Friday, Canada returns to her “second-home” Seattle for her first regular-season game when the Storm (2-3) hosts the Sparks (2-3) at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

The teams met 3½ weeks ago in the preseason opener — an 81-68 Storm win. It was an emotional homecoming for Canada and a chance to relive the glory days from her two WNBA championship titles with the Storm in 2018 and 2020.

“I think I got all of it out of the way,” she said.

Perhaps Jewell Loyd put it best when she said: “When you play against friends and former teammates it’s always exciting to see them. Obviously, it’s competition and we’re trying to win, so we’ll be friends after the game.”

On the court, the Storm are bracing for a new and improved version of Canada, who has become an early Comeback Player of the Year candidate while averaging 14 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 28.2 minutes in five starts.

It’s a drastic improvement from last season when she came off the bench and averaged 5.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 18.7 minutes

Canada’s early performance bears strong resemblance to her 2019 season when she started 29 of 30 games while subbing for an injured Bird during a breakout year in which she led the league in steals and was voted WNBA All-Defensive first team.

“Now she has an opportunity to play through a lot of things that maybe she couldn’t play through here,” Quinn said, while noting Canada is averaging a career-high 3.6 turnovers per game. “She has the ball in her hands, and she’s a decision-maker for a team that is relatively new and trying to figure it out.

“It’s like starting over in a way. She’s the writer of her story. For me as a fan of the game and a friend, it’s good to see her feeling good, looking good and playing at a high level.”

Admittedly, Canada didn’t have her sights set on L.A. when free agency began. At this time last year, she was projected to be in line for a lucrative payday on par with the three-year, $464,400 deal the Dallas Wings gave guard Allisha Gray last February.

The free-agency market quickly dried up and Canada signed a protected one-year deal worth $98,000 with the Sparks.

“When L.A. presented the opportunity I took it right away,” said the 26-year-old Canada, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. “Being back home is an important thing for me, especially with the players that are playing for the Sparks that I love playing with like Nneka (Ogwumike), Chiney (Ogwumike) and Slim (Brittney Sykes).

“I just thought this would be the best time for me to come home.”

After four years of playing alongside WNBA All-Stars Breanna Stewart, Bird and Loyd, Canada knows all the cheat codes to disrupt the Storm, which has lost three of the past four games.

And her former teammates have memorized the scouting report on Canada, who is hoping to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

“We know her like the back of our hand because she was with us for so long,” Quinn said. “It’s different because she’s playing with confidence and in rhythm and in a different system. So it’s a different adjustment, but we know her strengths and weaknesses.

“She’s continued to grow, so it’s a matter of adjusting and testing her temperature to see where we can exploit those weaknesses to an extent.”

Loyd added: “It’s hard to guard her. We all know that. She was one of our biggest weapons. One of our plays was, Jordin go make a play. She can improv and is special in that way.”