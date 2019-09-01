Dan Hughes noticed something missing during the Storm’s recent downturn.

“Good teams are bringing their best at you and we have to be able to deal with it,” the Seattle coach said. “We’ve got to reacquaint ourselves with the strengths of what this team can do.”

In essence, Hughes believed the Storm had lost their edge and a sense of desperation during the past 10 games in which it compiled a 3-7 record, including four defeats in the past five outings.

During Sunday’s final home game of the regular season, the Storm delivered one of the best performances of the season during an 92-75 victory over Atlanta to snap a two-game skid.

Jordin Canada, who finished with a career-high 21 points, eight assists and five steals, spearheaded a defense and orchestrated an offense that shot 61.2 percent from the floor.

Alysha Clark had 16 points and eight rebounds while Natasha Howard tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Jewell Loyd added 11 points for Seattle, which scored its second highest points of the season.

The Storm took the lead in the opening minutes and was ahead 28-16 after the first quarter. Seattle led 53-36 at halftime and 69-55 heading into the fourth.

During the game, Hughes had to be thinking where was this team during its past four defeats when Seattle averaged just 65.3 points.

However, the Storm’s hot shooting went cold at the start of the four quarter, which allowed Atlanta to trim its deficit to four points (77-73).

Seattle responded with an 8-0 run that included a putback from Crystal Langhorne, Canada’s layup and two free throws from Loyd that pushed the lead back to 12 points (85-73) with 2:34 left.

Meanwhile, the soldout crowd of 9,000 left the game wondering if they would see another home game this season.

With three contests remaining, Seattle (16-15) had secured a potseason berth and currently holds the No. 7 playoff seed. The Storm is a half game behind No. 6 Minnesota (17-15).

The sixth seed host No. 7 in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

The Storm plays its final three games on the road, including trips to Phoenix, Los Angeles and Dallas.

“We want to comeback and play one more game for you,” Hughes told the crowd during a postgame address.