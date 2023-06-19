At the quarter pole of the WNBA’s 40-game season, it’s time for the second in a seasonlong series of in-depth examinations of the Storm.

So, here are five take-aways on Seattle (3-7), which has seemingly recovered from an 0-4 start and is .500 in its last six games heading into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the Connecticut Sun (9-3).

Was Breanna Stewart holding Jewell Loyd back?

Many WNBA observers believe the Storm made a monumental mistake last year in free agency when they didn’t use the core designation on Breanna Stewart, which would have kept the two-time WNBA Finals MVP in Seattle for at least two years, and instead placed it on Jewell Loyd.

We all know what happened next with Stewart, who finished her six-year tenure with the Storm in 2022 by bolting to New York to help make up a super team with the Liberty.

Stewart is thriving, averaging career highs in points (23.9), rebounds (10.0), assists (4.0), steals (1.7) and blocks (2.1) for New York, which has suffered a couple of unexpected losses but is still a title contender at 7-3.

Meanwhile, Loyd has been unleashed and has been equally spectacular.

Without another star on the roster, Loyd is averaging 20 field-goal attempts and nearly seven free-throw attempts, which is six and roughly four more than last season, respectively.

More shots mean more points for Loyd, a career 41.8% shooter who has maintained her accuracy and is at 41.2% this season.

So it should come as no surprise Loyd is leading the WNBA with 25.4 points per game. Her career high is 17.9 in 2021.

But what is shocking is the fact Loyd has set a ridiculous pace in which many records that were once considered unbreakable are now seemingly within her reach.

Phoenix Mercury great Diana Taurasi is the only person in WNBA history to finish the season averaging more than 25 points. She set the league record of 25.3 in 2006.

Last Saturday, Loyd tallied 39 points, which is the second most in Storm history behind Lauren Jackson’s 47 points in a 2007 overtime game. (Note: The WNBA doesn’t include playoff performances in official stats.)

Despite Seattle’s dismal record, Loyd is an early MVP front-runner and a candidate for Most Improved Player considering she’s averaging 9.1 points more than last season.

Is Seattle’s resurgence real?

Based on opponents’ records and win totals, the Storm have played the hardest schedule in the WNBA, which has included matchups against the top six teams in the standings in all but one of their 10 games.

However, the next five games offer a bit of a reprieve.

Following Tuesday’s game against Connecticut, the Storm, which have been the underdog in every game this season, should be favored in their next four outings, which include home games this week against Indiana (4-7) and Phoenix (2-8).

Next week Seattle plays at Minnesota (3-8) and faces the Lynx two days later at home.

It’s also imperative Seattle racks up as many wins as possible considering an arduous five-game stretch early in July that begins against the Liberty at home and includes the toughest trip of the season with stops at Connecticut and New York before back-to-back games at Washington and Atlanta.

The defense must be repaired

It’s unrealistic to believe the Storm will score like they did in Saturday’s 109-103 shootout victory at Dallas, considering their 17 three-pointers were one shy of a franchise record and they tied for the fifth-most points in team history.

The offensive fireworks overshadowed another porous effort from Seattle’s defense, which has allowed at least 92 points in half of its games and ranks last in the WNBA in opponents’ field-goal (46.4%) and three-point (39.4%) shooting.

“We’re giving up too many points,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “It’s on post-ups. It’s on drives. It’s something that has to be addressed.

“I think we’re cleaning up our transition defense a little better, but we’re allowing too many opportunities for drives in the paint in the half court. That goes to playing with physicality. I don’t think sometimes we’re physical enough. We have to clean that up and it starts at the point of attack with ball screens.”

During its 0-4 start, the Storm allowed an average of 94.5 points per game. Seattle surrendered just 69 points per games in the next four outings, in which it went 2-2.

And in the past two contests, the Storm’s defense has regressed in giving up 99.5 points per game.

“Slippage is happening because we don’t have a lot of practice time,” said Quinn, who attributed the defensive downturn to an assortment of mistakes. “Plain and simple, we got to stop people.”

Where’s Gabby?

When asked after Monday’s practice about Gabby Williams, Quinn said the Storm have maintained frequent talks with the restricted free agent and are monitoring her health status.

Last month, Quinn expressed similar sentiments and was optimistic Seattle would re-sign the 5-foot-11 guard/forward, who had a breakout season in her first year with the Storm in 2022, averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

At the time it was believed Williams, who suffered a concussion May 9 while playing with her French team ASVEL, was waiting for medical clearance before joining the Storm.

Quinn said there’s no immediate timetable for her arrival or deadline in which the team would move on from Williams.

“I would wait for Gabby if she only plays five games,” Quinn said. “Obviously, we have to make it viable and make it make sense for our organization and, obviously, for her.

“Gabby is a great player. We love her here and she’s a key piece in what we want to do. If it comes to a point and time when it doesn’t make sense, then that’s (general manager Talisha Rhea’s) job to figure out. Right now, it’s being mindful of her progress and her health. We’ll see.”

Ezi Magbegor vies for first WNBA All-Star Game

Here’s a look at the WNBA All-Star ballot I submitted, which requires four backcourt players and six frontcourt players.

In my opinion, Loyd, Arike Ogunbowale and Jackie Young are locks at guard. And I believe Stewart, Satou Sabally, A’ja Wilson should be unanimous picks at forward.

My last guard spot went to Allisha Gray, while Kelsey Plum drew serious consideration along with DeWanna Bonner and Elena Delle Donne.

After consultation with league observers, I settled on Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier and Storm standout Ezi Magbegor in the frontcourt from a personal list of finalists that included Nneka Ogwumike, Brionna Jones and Aliyah Boston.

Balloting at vote.WNBA.com ends 8:59 a.m. PT Wednesday for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 15 in Las Vegas.