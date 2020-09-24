The No. 2 seed Storm nearly squandered most of its 21-point lead near the end, but hung on for an 89-79 victory against No. 4 Minnesota in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals on Thursday night in Bradenton, Fla.

The win gives Seattle a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Jewell Loyd led the Storm in scoring for a second straight outing and finished with 20 points, while draining four three-pointers. Breanna Stewart tallied 17 points while Alysha Clark had 13 and Natasha Howard 11.

Damiris Dantas finished 23 points and Odyssey Sims had 18 for Minnesota, which played without WNBA All-Star center Sylvia Fowles (calf) for the second straight game.

After Napheesa Collier (12 points) collected her third foul and went to the bench midway in the second, Minnesota surprisingly went on an 8-0 run to take a 33-32 lead, with Dantas doing most of the damage.

Storm coach Gary Kloppenburg inserted backup center Mercedes Russell to defend Dantas, which turned out to be a stroke of genius considering the Lynx went scoreless for remainder of the quarter.

Seattle took advantage of Minnesota’s 5½-minute drought and finished the first half with a 14-0 run to take a 46-33 lead into halftime.

During the spurt, Loyd scored 12 points, including back-to-back contested three-pointers and long jumper to cap the scoring before the break.

The Storm stretched its lead to 21 points after Loyd drained another three-pointer to go ahead 62-41 with 5:15 left in the third.

This time it was Seattle’s turn to go cold and Minnesota finished the quarter with a 21-6 spurt to trim its deficit to 68-62 heading into the fourth.

The Storm started the final frame with an 8-2 run to go up 76-64 following Sami Whitcomb’s three-pointer from the wing.

Since the start of the current playoff format, no team has won a best-of-five series after trailing 0-2.

With a win Sunday in Game 3, Seattle claims a spot in the WNBA Finals.

NOTE:

Three Storm players received a vote in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award balloting. Alysha Clark finished second with 11 votes followed by Breanna Stewart (three) and Natasha Howard (one), who won the award last year.

Los Angeles forward/center Candace Parker claimed this year’s WNBA DPOY honors with 16 votes from a national panel of 47 sportswriters and broadcasters.

“I’m really happy for our players, it’s a testament to their work on the defensive end,” Kloppenburg said. “We were in a lot of categories the No. 1 defensive team because of our entire team, but those three really contributed a great deal to that.”