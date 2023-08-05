Sami Whitcomb flashed a wry grin as she jogged down court and was mobbed by teammates after flinging in an off-balance three-pointer over Mercury forward Brianna Turner as the shot clock expired.

Whitcomb’s hurried and improbable heave preceded Jewell Loyd’s buzzer-beating three on the previous possession, which were two of the biggest reasons the Storm pulled away from Phoenix in the fourth quarter for a 97-91 win Saturday night.

“They’re not crazy (shots) when you practice them,” Loyd said when asked about Whitcomb’s long-range dagger. “I’ve seen her take those shots all the time in practice.

“I’ve seen her work ethic and that’s what it comes down to. She’s always in the gym. She’s there before any of us. She reps it. I’m not surprised by her shot selection and her shot-making. She gives 100% effort all the time. That’s who she’s been since I’ve known her. It’s been pretty cool to see her growth and her consistency.”

The same can be said for Loyd, who took control of the game in the fourth quarter by scoring 17 of her game-high 32 points and canning four of eight shots in the period.

“We talk a lot about the situations that she’s been in in her career, and this is very different for her to be constantly in the mix with the ball all the time, making these reads and getting us over the hump,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “She’s done an amazing job. She’s taking it in stride. She’s confident in her herself, but she’s also instilled confidence in her team.

“In those moments, she’s now understanding and really slowing herself down and really coming through in big ways. The maturation for me is a lot of times within her career, sometimes in those moments we would take her out. (But) I ride with her. She’s been weathering the storms at the end of games and I think that is very big of her.”

Loyd and Phoenix great Diana Taurasi, who scored 12 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter, traded baskets in the final period, which was highlighted by eight lead changes and three tie scores.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Loyd repeatedly exploited a size advantage over Phoenix guard Moriah Jefferson (5-6, 130) to drain midrange jumpers or get to the free-throw line, where she connected on 13 of 14 free throws.

However, she saved her best for last.

With 1:03 left, Loyd lofted a high-arcing three-pointer over Turner that banked off the glass and gave the Storm a 92-87 lead.

At the other end, Taurasi quickly pulled the Mercury within three points with a driving layup, which kept the pressure on Seattle.

Then, Whitcomb hit the shot of the game — an awkward-looking fling from her hip that splashed perfectly through the net with 19.7 seconds left and stunned the 9,411 at Footprint Center into silence.

It was her fourth three-pointer as she finished with 14 points.

“Shooter’s shoot,” Quinn said. “We just needed a little bit of luck to go our way. That was a big shot. She shot it. Her reaction was as if she meant to do it. That’s Sami. If you remember, she’s always hit big shots throughout her tenure with the Storm.

“She’s a sniper on the floor. She’s high energy and she brings it every single day.”

The Storm (7-20), who has won three of their past four games — each win on the road — also received key performances from Ezi Magbegor (19 points, seven rebounds and four assists) and Gabby Williams (14 points, five rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks).

“We’re growing up,” Quinn said. “A lot of the growing up has been done on the road this year. We’ve been playing really well on the road. The resiliency is there.

“We’re finding ways to be in games. That’s a sign of growth for us. And now we’re finding ways to win games. I’m super proud of their fight and their concerted efforts to push hard and continue to have high energy and stay connected with one another.”

The Storm fell behind 20-10, but finished the first quarter on a 12-2 run while connecting on four of five field-goal attempts, including Whitcomb’s three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to tie it at 22-22.

Seattle stayed within striking distance for most of the second quarter when rookie forward Jordan Horston inadvertently elbowed guard Shey Peddy on the side of the head.

After several minutes on the floor, Peddy was taken off the court on a stretcher and the Mercury said she was taken to a nearby medical facility.

Horston drew a flagrant foul 1 and Sophie Cunningham canned the two ensuing free throws to spark a 7-0 Mercury run that capped the first half and gave them a 50-41 lead at the break.

Thanks in large part to Magbegor, who scored 11 points in the third quarter, the Storm seized momentum early in the second half and were seemingly on the verge of taking complete control of the game.

Seattle led 68-61 before two turnovers led to four points for the Mercury, who trimmed their deficit to 68-65 at the end of the period.

Brittney Griner returned from a three-game layoff and had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for Phoenix (7-20).

The Storm return home for four straight games — their longest homestand of the season — beginning Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Trade deadline coming

The WNBA trade deadline is Monday, and it’s unlikely the Storm — or any team, for that matter — makes any significant roster moves, primarily because league rules require all teams in a trade must be under the $1.42 million salary cap.

Only five (Atlanta, Connecticut, Dallas, Indiana and Seattle) of the WNBA’s 12 teams are under the cap.

Still, trade rumors have circulated about championship-contending teams such as Connecticut possibly acquiring Loyd, who is a free agent after the season.

Loyd’s $234,936 supermax contract isn’t necessarily a deterrent because the WNBA doesn’t require trades to match incoming and outgoing salaries.

The Storm could also look to unload underperforming veterans Mercedes Russell and guard Kia Nurse, who have been inconsistent this season and have guaranteed deals worth $160,000 and $142,500, respectively, that expire next year.

Last year, there were no deadline deals in the WNBA.

