After nearly pulling off an impressive upset of the New York Liberty on Tuesday, the Storm are regrouping after that 86-82 loss and will look to snap their franchise-record 10-game losing streak Friday against the Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Seattle put together one of its best stretches of the season against the Eastern Conference-leading Liberty, building an 18-point lead in the third quarter before surrendering it in the final minutes.

And despite the frustration — and close losses — this season, Storm star Jewell Loyd said the team is keeping things in perspective.

“We celebrated birthdays today. We’re clearly laughing and smiling,” said Loyd, who leads the WNBA at 24.7 points per game this season. “You understand it’s life, you understand what the season’s looking like right now and how it feels, but at the same time it’s not everything that we do.

“So far we’ve been pretty close. We’ve been light on our feet. Still very close in the locker room. You really wouldn’t know that we’ve been losing like this if you came in and saw us — how we interact with each other and how we practice. It’s not the end of the world for us. Obviously we want to win, we want to compete.”

Guard Gabby Williams, in her second season with Seattle, is seeing the Storm start to mesh.

“We’re new. We’re all kind of playing together for the first time, so we don’t maybe have the same experience and chemistry as other teams,” she said Thursday. “So we have to be dogs on the court. That’s what really talented teams hate to play against.

“We’re understanding our timing, our rhythm, what players can do, where players are on the court. All those little nuances that help open up those shots.”

Finding a rhythm is easier when Loyd pours in 32 points as she did Tuesday. But she was hounded by double teams and didn’t make a basket in the second half.

The Storm (4-19) will face a Sky team that has lost five of its past six games and has a 9-14 record entering Friday’s matchup (5 p.m., ION TV). Chicago’s lone win in that stretch came Saturday, a 90-75 victory in Seattle.

Williams said the quick turnaround could benefit the Storm.

“We know exactly why we lost last game, and we know exactly what we need to do better,” she said. “Having the quick turnaround is to our advantage, because there’s a lot of things that I think we regret from the last game and it’s still kind of there for us.”

The game also marks a homecoming for Loyd, who is looking forward to playing in front of friends and family.

“I’m happy to be back,” said Loyd, who was born in Lincolnwood, Ill. “Obviously family’s here, friends are here. It’s a familiar place for me, so it’s always nice coming back home. The weather’s nice, so it’s a good time to be back in Chicago. It’s a special place.”

Loyd, 29, will be one of the most sought-after free agents after this season. Asked if she’d consider a move to Chicago, Loyd was noncommittal.

“I have no idea. I just live in the present.”