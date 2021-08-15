With 5.9 seconds remaining on the clock in overtime and the Seattle Storm down two points with no timeouts, Jewell Loyd received the ball near the half-court line.

She drove right, seeming to blow by the Chicago Sky’s Diamond DeShields, for an apparent layup to tie the game and send it to double overtime.

She missed.

Loyd’s layup was too strong, and rimmed out, giving Chicago the 87-85 win against a depleted Storm squad missing Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, who missed the game for rest following their return from the Tokyo Olympics. It’s just the Storm’s sixth loss of the season.

If the pressure of playing as the lone member of the Storm’s “Big Three” bothered Loyd, she didn’t show it early. Playing in her home state of Illinois, with friends and family at the arena, she stepped up as the team’s main outlet on offense, scoring five points in the first quarter on 3 of 5 shooting. Loyd’s defense also showed up early, as she snatched three steals in the first 10 minutes.

But the Storm didn’t pull away, mainly due to the shooting of Sky guard Allie Quigley, who hit three-pointers on her first three shots to keep Chicago close after one quarter (Seattle lead 24-18).

The second quarter went almost exactly the opposite way for the Storm. They struggled to score, and a 12-4 Sky run to start the period gave Chicago a 35-32 lead entering the break. Loyd also lost her shooting touch, going 0 of 8 from the field after her hot start, and picked up two quick fouls right before the half ended.

Even with the Storm’s less-than-stellar offense, the team did just enough to hang around for most of the third. Loyd began generating points by driving to the rim and taking trips to the free-throw line, where she was 7 of 8. A 7-0 run with two minutes left in the third quarter, started by an Epiphanny Prince three and capped with a turnaround jumper from Ezi Magbegor, put Seattle up 51-48, a lead they would take into the end of the third quarter.

Magbegor finding her stroke was a big part of the team’s push in the third quarter, and the Australian forward finished the game as the Storms’ second-leading scorer with 21 points, a career best, and adding nine rebounds. Prince also contributed, dropping 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists after getting the start.

Point guard Jordin Canada also put up nine points, and center Mercedes Russell had an expanded role, scoring 10 points, hitting clutch free throws and a floater in the final two minutes of regulation, grabbing 11 rebounds, and setting a new career-high in assists with seven.

Loyd finished the night with a season-high 26 points on 7 of 30 shooting, with five rebounds, an assist and five steals.

The Storm maintained their lead late into the fourth quarter, but more clutch shooting from Quigley and some late points from Parker helped the Sky rally with just under two minutes left. Two missed free throws from Canada might have won the game, but she redeemed herself with good defense on Quigley to prevent the game winner, sending it to overtime.

The Storm’s road trip continues Wednesday when it heads east to take on the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center for a 4 p.m. tipoff.