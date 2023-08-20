Jewell Loyd wasn’t going to get swept.

After a miserable 1-for-8 shooting performance on three-pointers during a lackluster loss against the Minnesota Lynx two days earlier, the WNBA scoring leader made five threes and scored 31 points in Sunday’s rematch and carried the Storm to an 88-74 victory at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

It was the fourth straight road victory for Seattle (10-22), which has won six of its past nine games and remains in playoff contention.

It was also the 10th 30-point game for Loyd, who connected on 10 of 25 shot, including 5 of 10 on three-pointers. She made 6 of 7 free throws.

Ezi Magbegor, who added 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks, held Napheesa Collier to 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting. The Lynx forward had torched the Storm in three victories this season while averaging 29.3 points.

Sami Whitcomb added 10 points, including two three-pointers, for Seattle.

The Storm were up 21-15 after the first quarter and rookie point guard Jade Melbourne gave them a 25-15 lead early in the second period with a contested dribble-drive layup over forward Nikolina Milic.

Minnesota briefly seized control 34-33 before Loyd answered with a couple of three-pointers during an 8-0 flurry to regain control and a 41-34 lead.

Minutes later, Loyd made a step-back three from 25 feet that put the Storm up 47-40 at halftime.

Seattle pushed its advantage to 57-42 early in the third and began the fourth with a 64-52 lead.

The Lynx (15-17) never got closer the rest of the way.