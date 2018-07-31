The WNBA-leading Storm made 11 of 22 three-pointers and improved its road record to 10-3.

PHOENIX – Jewell Loyd poured in 29 points, Natasha Howard contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 102-91 on Tuesday night.

Loyd and Howard combined for 27 points in the first half as the Storm (20-7) built a 53-44 lead. Seattle outscored the Mercury 28-17 in the third quarter for an 81-61 advantage.

Breanna Stewart, the league scoring leader, added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Storm. Alysha Clark scored 13 points.

Loyd was 11 of 20 from the field, including 5 of 7 from three-point range, on an excellent shooting night for her team. The Storm shot 54.1 percent from the field, including 11 of 22 three-pointers.

The Mercury (15-12) shot a solid 47.2 percent overall, but was a mere 27.3 percent (6 of 22) on three-pointers and lost its fourth straight.

Seattle improved to 10-3 on the road. The Mercury, which has performed better in away games this year, fell to 5-7 at home.

Center Brittney Griner had 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to lead Phoenix. Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 20 points in the first quarter.

The Storm is 3½ games in front of the Atlanta Dream (16-10) for the best record in the league.