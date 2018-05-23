Jewell Loyd scored 29 points, Breanna Stewart had nine points and 11 rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 87-71 on Wednesday night.

Sue Bird capped the first-half scoring with a three-pointer to extend Seattle’s lead to 46-33. The Storm outscored Phoenix 31-13 in the second quarter after the Mercury opened the game on a 13-2 run.

The Storm went on a 10-2 run — eight coming from the line — for an 11-point lead with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. Their lead didn’t drop below nine points the rest of the way.

Alysha Clark added 16 points for Seattle (1-1) and Bird finished with 11. Loyd made all 10 of her free throws as Seattle hit 22 of 23 compared to Phoenix’s 11 attempts.

Diana Taurasi led Phoenix (2-1) with four three-pointers and 23 points. Brittney Griner added 18 points.

