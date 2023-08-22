Move over Lauren Jackson. Step aside Breanna Stewart.

Jewell Loyd blew past the WNBA greats on Tuesday night and became the Storm’s single-season record holder for points with an offensive performance that’s become routine for the league’s scoring leader.

Unfortunately for the Storm, once again they were unable to take advantage of a torrential scoring outburst from their star and lost 102-79 against the Chicago Sky.

The lopsided defeat snapped Seattle’s four-game road winning streak and put a damper on Loyd’s historic achievement.

Perhaps fittingly, Loyd, a Lincolnwood, Illinois, native, set a franchise record in Chicago front of a Wintrust Arena crowd of 4,822 that included a large contingent of her family and friends.

Loyd, who entered the game needing 21 points to surpass Stewart’s 742 from 2018, had 15 points at halftime, and it was just a matter of time before she captured the record.

But first, Loyd got tangled up with overzealous Sky guard Dana Evans, leading to an intense stare-down between both players before officials intervened.

Minutes later, Loyd drained a couple of midrange jumpers to set the record despite tight coverage by Evans.

Loyd sat out the fourth quarter and finished with 26 points on 8-for-19 shooting to put her at 748 on the season. She also had five assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes.

Ezi Magbegor added 13 points and five assists while Sami Whitcomb had 10 points, including two three-pointers that extended her streak of 24 games with a three.

The Storm were the No. 1 defensive team since the WNBA All-Star break, allowing just 78 points per game in the last 12. However, Chicago scored at least 23 points in each quarter and shot 50.6% from the field.

The Storm had just as many turnovers (8) as field goals in the first quarter, leading to 10 points and explaining why they trailed 27-19 at the end of the period.

Evans knifed to the basket for a layup that gave capped a 9-0 run and gave Chicago its first double-digit lead at 30-19 early in the second quarter.

Seattle answered with a 10-5 spurt to close within 35-29 before the Sky regained control with another 9-0 run.

Kahleah Copper, who drained a long jumper over Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu before being fouled, missed the ensuing free throw and corralled the offensive rebound for a midrange jumper that put Chicago up 44-29 with 4:17 left.

The Storm trailed by 16 late in the second and went into halftime down 50-40.

Seattle never got any closer and was outscored 52-39 in the second half.

With seven games remaining, the Storm (10-23) are four games behind the Los Angeles Sparks (13-18) for the final playoff spot.

Seattle wraps up a three-game trip Thursday against the Indiana Fever.