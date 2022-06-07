Tuesday night belonged to the Loyds.

First, Jewell Loyd’s mom Gwendolyn belted out soulful ballads during a halftime performance that had the crowd of 7,262 at Climate Pledge Arena singing along to Tina Turner’s hit “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Turns out, Gwendolyn served as the warm-up act for her daughter Jewell who really put on a show and poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Storm to a 72-60 victory that snapped a two-game losing streak.

“I was getting good rhythm shots and my teammates were getting me open,” said Loyd, who converted eight of 17 shots and finished with four rebounds, three assists and three steals to offset four turnovers. “Just taking what the defense gave me and trying to make the game as simple as possible.”

Loyd brought the fans to their feet late in the third quarter when she took an inbounds pass from the baseline with 5.9 seconds left, raced up the court and fired in a three-pointer that beat the buzzer.

“That’s a lot of time,” she said. “I knew I could get to the rim in four seconds. Whatever was open (and) a three is worth more than two so I just pulled up.”

And Loyd wasn’t done.

The Storm star began the fourth quarter with a pair of contested baskets that put Seattle ahead 64-51.

At the time, Seattle appeared headed toward a blowout win until Atlanta ran off 13 straight points to Atlanta to cut its deficit to 64-60.

Breanna Stewart, who had 19 points and seven rebounds, answered with a three-pointer with 3:38 left. that gave the Storm a little breathing room.

“After two losses, we wanted to make sure we came out in the first quarter and we were aggressive and we did that and the same with the third,” Stewart said. “The fourth quarter the tempo definitely slowed down on both ends, but when we needed big shots we got them.”

None was bigger than Ezi Magbegor’s corner three-pointer with 49.7 seconds left that put the game away. She finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

“Very satisfied because that’s showing growth,” coach Noelle Quinn said, alluding to the Storm’s 93-86 loss Sunday when they were outscored 32-19 in the fourth quarter. “We struggled with that in the past few games with how we responded when teams hit us and punch us.

“It’s important to know that’s basketball. It’s a game of runs. There’s ebbs and flows to it and not to overreact and to stay calm and poised in those moments and run our offense and making sure we’re communicating defensively. Just being great in the details and being great at simple. It matters at those times and I’m super proud with how we responded today.”

The Storm (6-5) shot 41% from the field and converted 14 of 15 free throws.

Loyd came out firing and canned four of seven shots to score 13 points in the first quarter while the rest of the Storm was three of nine from the floor.

“We don’t really know what (defenses) are going to do, so knowing that regardless of if they double me, I can pass it to these guys and we’re in good hands,” Loyd said gesturing toward Stewart and Magbegor. “I was trying to get in rhythm and see what was open early. I kind of got in a rhythm early and kept going.”

Seattle, which was up 20-15 after the first quarter, was outscored 18-14 in the second and went into halftime ahead 34-33.

That’s when Gwendolyn Loyd took the microphone and thrilled the crowd with a performance that included a spot-on rendition of the Stylistics’ ballad “You are Everything” and drew a standing ovation.

“I came early to see her pre-performance,” said Jewell, who said she had 30 or so family members in the crowd. “My mom has been performing all of my life so it’s nothing new. She was excited and I’m glad everyone else had a chance to hear what I’ve been hearing my whole life.”

Cheyenne Parker finished with 13 points, Kristy Wallace had 12 while Rhyne Howard and Monique Billings each had 11 for Atlanta (7-5).

The Storm conclude an eight-game homestand and begin a five-game trip over the next nine days that begins Friday at Atlanta.

“That’s the beauty of the WNBA and quick turnaround of games,” Stewart said. “I don’t think going on the road for five games bothers us. We really loved being home for eight games, but this is how the season goes. We’re ready to go on the road and battle it out in other team’s home arenas.”

NOTE:

— Quinn picked up the first technical foul of her coaching career late in the second quarter for protesting an offensive foul on Stewart.

BOX SCORE