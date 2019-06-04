EVERETT – Can the Storm play all of its games in Everett?

Making its second of five appearances at the Angel of the Winds Arena, Seattle captured another upset while taking control early and holding on late for an 84-77 victory against previously unbeaten Minnesota.

Jewell Loyd finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field while Jordin Canada had a career-high 17 points and seven assists for the Storm.

Seattle (3-2) also received 16 points from Alysha Clark and 12 from Natasha Howard.

At times the Storm was its own worst enemy while committing a season-high 20 turnovers that resulted in 24 points for the Lynx.

Despite the giveaways, Seattle led 78-75 with 3:22 remaining when Canada collected a steal at midcourt and raced ahead for a layup that sent the crowd of 5,711 into a frenzy.

After Loyd sank a midrange jumper, Canada forced another turnover that led to Mercedes Russell’s layup and an 82-75 lead with 2:08 left.

Minnesota, which fell to 3-1, never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Rookie Napheesa Collier scored 17 points, Sylvia Fowles had 16, Damris Dantas added 14 and Danielle Robinson 11 for the Lynx.

The Storm embarks on an 11-day, four-game trip that begins Sunday in Chicago.

NOTES:

— All-Star Sue Bird rejoined the Storm after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on her left knee last week.