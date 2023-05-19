Truth be told, Jewell Loyd never put much stock in the Storm’s Big 3 marketing campaign and her pairing with Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart that comprised one of the most dynamic collectives in WNBA history.

“I just came in and did my job,” Loyd said. “I never thought about anything else. I came in, did my role and let everything else figure itself out.”

The Seattle trio compiled a remarkable 116-70 record, including 15-8 in the playoffs while winning the 2018 and 2020 league championships along with the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup title three years ago.

“What we did was incredible and I’m not sure we’ll ever see anything like that again in this league, but at the same time, everything changes and nothing stays the same forever,” Loyd said. “I knew that was going to come to an end at some time and now we’re here.

“This is that next chapter for me. I’m still here, but it’s basically a whole new team. A different identity for sure. I’m excited about the team and who we are. My personality is going to come out a lot this season. But more than anything, I’m excited to see the growth we make this season.”

After Bird retired and Stewart bolted in free agency to build a super team in New York, Loyd is the last remaining member of the Seattle’s Big 3 and the caretaker of a Storm dynasty that averaged 21 wins in each of the past five seasons.

In her ninth season with the Storm and the last one on her $234,936 contract, Loyd will be one of the top story lines of the upcoming WNBA season.

Can the four-time All-Star guard surpass expectations and carry a Seattle team of castoffs and promising projects to prosperity at a time when the league is highlighted by super teams in Las Vegas and New York?

Or perhaps the burden of leadership overwhelms Loyd and the scoring sensation won’t be able to produce enough points to prevent the Storm from missing the playoffs for the first time since her rookie year in 2015.

“You got to prepare yourself for anything,” Loyd said. “You got to be prepared for every aspect of the game. That’s just who I am. At some point, things are going to change regardless of if people leave teams or you stay here. I think I did a pretty good job this offseason doing what I needed to do.”

Loyd believes she’s ready for what’s next.

She knows there’s potential dire consequences for the Storm if she has a bad day at practice or in games. Everybody is watching her. At 29, she’s the longest-tenured player who has played more games (252) than anyone on the team.

More than ever, people want to hear what she has to say, which is a tricky position for someone who is naturally reserved and soft-spoken.

“I came into the league with a team full of vets from Jenna O’Hea, Alysha Clark, Sue and Abby Bishop,” Loyd said. “I’ve seen what leadership looks like from different people and different perspectives.”

“I think you guys will see a different kind of leadership from me. I’m not Sue. I’m not Stewie and I’m not AC. It comes a little different from me. I’ve been in this position before. I didn’t have to do it here, but I’m definitely ready for it and I’m excited for it.”

Last week, Loyd and the Storm got a taste of what they can expect this summer during a 76-69 preseason road win against Los Angeles when the Sparks routinely double-teamed the Seattle star. The constant hounding held Loyd to six points on 2-for-9 shooting, including 1 for 5 on three-pointers.

“What we saw in L.A. is she got trapped,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “So what they’re going to do is try to get the ball out of her hands. It’s my job to get her in positions where she’s not trapped and get her good looks so she’s comfortable.”

For years, Loyd thrived as the secondary offensive option after Stewart, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and 2018 league MVP. Loyd has carved a reputation as a clutch shooter with eight game-winning shots on the final possession.

And now?

“The focus is to be consistent and efficient,” said Loyd, who averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 turnovers while shooting 40% from the field and 38.5% on three-pointers last season. “And that shouldn’t change regardless of who I’m on the floor with. That’s just smart basketball.

“I don’t want to be jacking up shots and I don’t want to pass up good shots either. The focus will be a little bit different, but at the same time, I just want to be efficient and effective. I’ll find my rhythm in the offense. … You probably won’t see me pass up many shots, but at the same time, when you put in the work and preparation, everything feels like a good shot.”

Admittedly, Loyd struggled in 2019 due in part to the burden of leadership while Bird and Stewart sat out the season due to injuries. Still, Loyd averaged 15.8 points in the first 12 games before suffering a right ankle injury that put her on the sideline for eight games.

After a four-week layoff, her scoring average dipped to 9.5 points per game the rest of the season and she hit the 15-point plateau just three times while finishing the year shooting a career-worst 39.1% from the floor.

“To me, she’s a different player from that year,” said Whitcomb, who started 13 games for the Storm in 2019. “Her maturity in terms of her offensive skill set and her shot selection has really developed. Then her leadership, we’ve seen that throughout camp the way that she’s embraced that role and stepped into that.

“She really shines in those moments when you need a clutch bucket or the game is on the line. I think there will be a lot more moments for her this year in that role and I expect her to be great.”

It seems like yesterday when Loyd left Notre Dame as a junior and was taken No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA draft.

“I have a lot of love for this game,” she said. “My body feels great. My mind feels great. I still want to win. My goal now is just being a master of my craft. I feel that I’m coming into my own and I’m fully confident in where I’m at.”

And team goals?

“Honestly, it’s growth,” she said. “We want to grow every day. Obviously, making the playoffs. Everyone wants to win a championship. I’m not saying that’s off our list, but everyone understands it’s not easy. … That’s something we’ve done here in all but one year I’ve been here, and I don’t want that to change.”

The 29-year-old Lincolnwood, Ill., native calls Seattle home and likes the direction of the Storm, but she can’t commit to re-signing next year when she’ll likely be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market.

Loyd wants to see how the season progresses. Even then, there’s no guarantee she’ll return or head off to form a super team, which has become the trend in the WNBA.

“You got to show me,” Loyd said. “That’s the kind of person I am. Everyone grows. Everyone changes and everyone has stuff. Regardless of if it’s here or back home or whoever I’m working with, I want to see growth.

“I want to see the people around me grow. And if they’re not making me grow, then you got to make a decision. That’s how I feel about anything whether it’s business relationships or family relationships. Are you elevating each other and are you making each other better? If not, something has to give.”

In theory, Loyd could garner the richest deal in WNBA history, a three-year supermax contract worth $747,949, if she resigns with the Storm. And if she opted for a four-year deal, then she could be the first WNBA player to receive a contract exceeding $1 million in salary.

When asked if this is her final season with the Storm, Loyd said, “I have no idea.”

After a few moments, she added: “Right now I’m enjoying this process with this team. They’re super fun to be around. They’re light and young. My personality comes out with them. I’m excited. I’m not getting ahead of myself. I want to be where my toes are.

“I feel great. It’s wild. Time goes by fast. But I’m loving every bit of it and I’m not taking any of it for granted.”