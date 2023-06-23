Any attempt to persuade Jewell Loyd to reflect on her historic scoring start that’s put her on pace to eclipse Diana Taurasi’s 2006 WNBA single-season record is an exercise in futility.

“That’s just not my job,” the Storm star said this week after practice when asked about tracking her statistics. “I already do enough. I don’t want to add anything to my plate.

“My best friend does all of that, he tracks my statistics and keeps it to himself. As a team, we look to see where we are and our goals and where we want to be. … But my job is to play basketball and try to win games. I leave everything else to other people.”

Indeed, Loyd does a lot for the Storm, particularly as it pertains to her otherworldly offensive exploits.

The 5-foot-10 guard leads the league with 25.6 points per game, which is slightly higher than Taurasi’s 25.3 scoring average 17 years ago when the Phoenix Mercury star shattered the previous mark of 23.1 ppg. set by Katie Smith in 2001.

There are 28 regular-season games remaining for the Storm, which is plenty of time for Loyd’s pursuit of the scoring title to lose steam.

In 2021, Tina Charles averaged 25.3 points after 13 games with the Washington Mystics and captivated the league for the remainder of the season before finishing at 23.4 ppg.

So, when Loyd encroaches upon Taurasi’s seemingly unbreakable record, it sparks comparisons to arguably the greatest season for the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader.

“Jewell is putting it all together,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “She’s being a leader. She’s being in the moment. She’s showing continued growth. The scoring is amazing, but from a coach’s standpoint to see all of the other little intangibles that we’ve been talking about it makes it even more special.”

Loyd has been held to fewer than 20 points in just four games, including Thursday’s 80-68 loss against Indiana when she scored 19 points on 5-for-21 shooting.

In the previous two outings, she poured in 33 points during an 85-79 loss to Connecticut on Tuesday and a career-high 39 to carry Seattle to a 109-103 win over Dallas last Saturday.

“Win or lose, good shooting performance or not, I look at (game replays) to see where I can get better,” Loyd said. “I don’t just look at the highlights, but the game in full. For that (Dallas) game, it was mainly the third quarter that I wanted to see what could have changed rhythm wise.

“I’m also big on being efficient. When I’m not efficient, I want to know why.”

Loyd is shooting 39.3% from the field, which is slightly better than her career low 39.1% in 2019 when she was also tasked with carrying a Storm team that played the season without injured Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

At the time, the burden of expectations weighed heavily on Loyd, who averaged a career-low 12.3 points in 2019 due in part to a right ankle injury that forced her to miss eight games.

Four years later, the 29-year-old Loyd is at the helm of a young team that includes four rookies and is much better at balancing the on-court and off-court demands of leadership.

“It’s really exciting to see (Loyd) get to take on a lot more ownership,” said guard Sami Whitcomb, who started 13 games for the Storm in 2019. “Obviously, she’s the focal part of our offense and she’s our go-to. She’s carrying a big load.

“So, there’s a lot of expectations and it’s hard to be this vocal leader and this emotional leader. So, to see her do both, but in a way that doesn’t feel forced. She’s very authentic. … She picks her moments when she know she has to step in to whether its light a fire under us or just get on us about something. She’s done a really good job of doing that.”

Storm guard Kia Nurse added: “There are times when it’s a heavy load that she’s carrying and it becomes on the rest of us in that huddle to say ‘This is the defensive coverage that we need to fix. This is something else that we need to go to. This how we can get you open.’ Just having a good understanding of that and being a listener, that’s another piece of leadership as well … and she does a really good job of that.”

Far too often, the Storm’s supporting cast hasn’t provided sufficient offensive firepower during their disappointing 3-9 start.

Case in point, Whitcomb starred in Seattle’s 83-69 win against Phoenix on June 13 at Footprint Center, which sent the Mercury (2-9) into a four-game tailspin heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. rematch with Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.

The three-point specialist broke out of a four-game scoring slump and poured in 18 points off the bench, which included six 3-pointers — one shy of her career high.

However, in the next four games, Whitcomb has scored just 18 points total on 5-for-23 shooting, including 4 of 18 on three-pointers.

There’s constant pressure on Loyd to offensively produce considering the 10.8 points separating her and Ezi Magbegor (14.7 ppg) is highest in the WNBA between a team’s top two scorers.

Quinn estimates the Storm has faced a half dozen defensive schemes designed to negate Quinn.

“We’ve seen teams being physical with her, trapping her and hard hedging her,” Quinn said. “Teams have tried a box in one. … Just a lot of attention.”

In their first meeting, Phoenix held Loyd to 17 points and a season-low 11 shots, which is roughly nine fewer than her average.

“I think she’s going to continue to see multiple defenders, traps and physicality,” Quinn said. “Our next layer is continuing to show her how to beat those things. A lot of it is trusting her teammates, being the sacrificial lamb sometimes, trusting the pass and then making those shots.

“It’s not necessarily putting her in ball screens, but getting her in space so she’s not seeing double teams. Jewell is an elite scorer. We’ve seen that.”

NOTE:

— The Mercury’s top two scorers Brittney Griner (hip) and Diana Taurasi (hamstring) are probable for Saturday after missing the past three games. Shey Peddy (Achilles) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (pregnancy/child birth) are out for Phoenix.