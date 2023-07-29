When you ask Jewell Loyd what she credits her offensive success to this season, she reflects on how much work she put into her game during the offseason.

“It was a different approach,” Loyd said after winning the WNBA All-Star Game MVP. “I knew things would be different coming back to Seattle, so I prepared probably the hardest I’ve ever done physically and mentally.”

Loyd leads the WNBA in scoring, averaging 24.2 points per game. She is within range of Diana Taurasi’s single-season record of 25.3 in 2006.

No player in league history outside of Taurasi has averaged 24 points or more in a season. The closest was Maya Moore who averaged 23.9 in 2014 with the Minnesota Lynx.

She insists the record isn’t her focus during the Storm’s rebuilding season.

The Storm (5-19) are in last place in the WNBA and just broke their franchise-record 10-game losing streak on Friday. Loyd wants to focus more on the squad’s success rather than a record, “It’s never about me, it’s about the team.”

Throughout the season, Loyd has fought off double-teams and traps from opponents trying to stop her makes her relate back to how much time and effort was put into the offseason.

“It’s my preparation coming into the season,” she said. “I have the best training group. They prepared me for this kind of season, just for the growth of my game.”

Knowing this season would be different with the departure of Breanna Stewart to the New York Liberty during free agency and the retirement of Sue Bird, Loyd, 29, knew she’d need to step up and be a leader with four rookies on the roster.

“She’s been utilizing her voice a lot more,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “Whether it’s in a game or in practice, being very vocal. She’s been leading by example, clearly in the way in which she’s worked and showed up every single day.

“She hadn’t had to lead in this particular way in her career yet, but I think every season is a teaching point and for her to be able to learn on the fly as it relates to her leadership.”

Quinn doesn’t need a reminder to know how important Loyd’s offensive presence is to her team.

“Not only is she [leading], but it’s needed for us to be in games,” Quinn said. “It started with her preparation during the offseason. She worked herself into amazing shape both mentally and physically, and has understood what this year means.”

Mercedes Russell has been teammates with Loyd for five years and lauds how the five-time All-Star on how she’s handled this season.

“She’s the best guard in the league,” Russell said. “She [scores] in multiple ways. She’s a three-level scorer, an elite player and a multiple All-Star.”

Loyd will continue her offensive surge Sunday against the also struggling Indiana Fever, who sit just one game above the Storm in the league’s standings.