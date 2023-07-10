All signs point to Jewell Loyd’s quick return.

After a 14-point performance for the Storm, the WNBA’s leading scorer left the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 80-76 road loss to the New York Liberty with an ankle sprain and did not return. Coach Noelle Quinn sounded optimistic afterward, and Loyd was listed as “probable” on Monday’s game status report.

The Storm will look to snap a five-game skid in back-to-back road games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Washington Mystics (FOX 13+, Amazon Prime Video – Seattle) and Atlanta Dream (FOX 13 / Amazon Prime Video – Seattle). Both games are at 4 p.m.

The Mystics and Dream are third and fourth in the Eastern Conference, respectively, with matching 10-8 records. Atlanta has won five straight games.

Seattle rookie forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu made an impact in her first start against the Liberty. She’s coming off a double-double – 12 points and 14 rebounds.