Whether or not Jewell Loyd should have been named a starter in the 2022 WNBA All-Star game is a debate for another day.

However, the Licolnwood, Ill. native is returning home to Chicago in two weeks to make her fourth WNBA All-Star appearance and will join fellow Storm standouts Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird who were voted in as starters.

Loyd is one of 12 All-Star reserves chosen by league coaches for the 2022 WNBA All-Star game on July 10 at the Wintrust Center Arena.

The backcourt All-Star reserves include: Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper and Courtney Vandersloot, Washington Mystics’ Ariel Atkins, Phoenix Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith, Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard and Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale,

The frontcourt reserves are Chicago’s Emma Meesseman, Las Vegas Aces’ forward Dearica Hamby, New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard and Connecticut Sun forwards Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas.

The All-Star reserves were selected by the league’s head coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. The coaches were not able to vote for their own players.

Last week, the WNBA announced the 10 All-Star game starters who were selected by fans, media and players: Stewart, Bird, Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles, Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones, Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike, Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker, New York’s Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas teammates Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Wilson and Stewart will serve as co-captains by virtue of attaining the most fan votes. The league also selected Bird and Fowles, who are retiring after the season, as co-captains. Bird will pair with Wilson and Fowles will join Stewart.

Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon will lead Team Wilson because the Aces had the best record in the league on June 24. Meanwhile, Chicago head coach James Wade will command Team Stewart.

The captains for Team Wilson and Team Stewart will select their respective rosters during an ESPN broadcast of the WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special at noon Saturday.

Several notable All-Star omissions include: Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi, Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne, Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell and Tina Charles, who played 16 games with the Mercury before joining the Storm on Tuesday.