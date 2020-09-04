Down two points with 0.8 seconds left, Jewell Loyd wasn’t thinking about her 1-for-6 three-point shooting in the game.

Instead, the Storm star lamented a blown layup and missed putback beneath the rim seconds early that pushed the Storm to the precipice of a heartbreaking defeat.

Coming out of a timeout, Sue Bird told her, “You’ll get another shot at it. Stay focused.”

Loyd got another shot and delivered one of the biggest baskets in franchise history, a contested three-pointer from the corner that rattled in the rim as time expired Friday night for an improbable 90-89 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in Bradenton, Florida.

“I knew it was good,” Loyd said during a postgame Zoom call. “I practice those shots all the time. … I knew once it left my hands it looked good. My teammates were already yelling. It felt good and I’m glad I hit the shot.”

Loyd had a marvelous game and finished with 25 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

However, she wasn’t the first option on the Storm’s last possession.

Assistant coach Noelle Quinn designed a play for Breanna Stewart at the rim. But the Sparks smothered Stewart, which forced Bird (10 points and seven assists) to fire a perfect pass to Loyd, who was racing to the corner.

“I was cutting, but I wasn’t open,” said Stewart, who finished with 20 points, a career-high-tying nine assists and eight rebounds. “The quick pass to Jewell and she made it. That was it. I saw the ball go right through the basket.

“Credit to her. She’s obviously an amazing player and she stepped up big tonight.”

And speaking of steps, Loyd tippy-toed along the sideline and kept her right foot hovering above the black stripe before rising over Brittney Sykes’ outstretched arms and dropping the decisive dagger.

“I never had a walkoff shot like that,” Loyd said. “I think my last buzzer beater was against Phoenix. Maybe. But this one is nice. … It’s a big one for us. We needed it. It’s good timing for us.”

The Storm (15-3) stretched its winning streak to four in a row and remains alone in first place in the standings with four regular-season games left.

This one had the look and feel of a playoff game, which is appropriate considering the WNBA postseason begins in 10 days and the Storm and Los Angeles are two of the top championship contenders.

Seattle overcame a ragged start and traded baskets with the Sparks in the final 15 minutes in a game that included 15 lead changes after the break.

Behind 17 first-half points from Candace Parker, who finished with a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals, Los Angeles dominated early and seized a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter.

Parker’s three-pointer gave the Sparks a 42-29 lead with 4:37 left before the break.

However, Seattle went on a 16-7 run to cut its deficit to 49-45 at halftime.

The Storm kept the momentum and Stewart’s driving layup capped a 24-10 run for a 53-52 lead. It was Seattle’s first lead since the opening minute.

“Obviously, the first half we got off to a slow start,” Stewart said. “The second half we came back and we jumped on them a little bit. And then from midway in the third quarter through the fourth we were trading baskets.

“It was a playoff-type of a game. … We made some big plays down the stretch as did they. But we made more.”

Despite the absence of WNBA All-Star forward Nneke Ogwumike, Los Angeles (13-5) kept pace with Seattle until the end.

Neither team led by more than four points in the fourth period and the Storm appeared to give the game away in the final minutes with several unforced errors.

Ahead 86-85, Loyd missed two shots and Natasha Howard (13 points and seven rebounds) fired a pass out of bounds before committing a foul that sent Chelsea Gray (18 points) to the line, where she made two free throws with 20.8 seconds left.

Stewart sank a driving layup on the ensuing possession to tie the game with 14.0 remaining.

However, Stewart fouled Riquana Williams with 0.8 seconds left and the Sparks guard made both free throws that put L.A. up 89-87 and set up the dramatic finish.

“This was a playoff game,” Loyd said. “You have two really good teams trying to get into a rhythm before going into the playoffs. Every time we play L.A. it’s always a really good game.

“It’s what you want to see. You want to see competition throughout the game. You don’t want to see constant blowouts. … Both teams were playing really hard. That’s what you watch sports for, the excitement all the way down to the buzzer.”

Note:

— Backup point guard Jordin Canada missed her first game of the season due to a right knee injury.