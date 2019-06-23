Needing a basket to unlock a tie with Indiana in the final seconds, the Storm turned to Jewell Loyd.

The All-Star guard curled around a Natasha Howard screen and dribbled into the paint for a soft layup over an Indiana defender with 24.5 seconds left.

At the other end, 6-foot-6 center Mercedes Russell forced 5-7 guard Erica Wheeler into an awkward midrange jumper that rolled off the rim to Howard.

After a pair of free throws from Howard, the Storm captured a 65-61 win in front of 7,211 for its first game at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Loyd, who scored 10 of the first 14 for Seattle, finished with a game-high 21 points on 7-for17 shooting.

Howard added 17 points, six rebounds, and three steals while Alysha Clark and Shavonte Zellous each had 11 points.

The Storm (7-4) forced 19 turnovers and held Indiana to a season low points.

Wheeler finished with 18 points and Kelsey Mitchell 13 for Indiana, which fell to 5-6.