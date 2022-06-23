The Storm began their four-game homestand Thursday night with a convincing 85-71 win against the Washington Mystics in front of 9,888 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Jewell Loyd scored a game-high 22 points to break out of a two-game shooting slump, Ezi Magbegor had 20 and Breanna Stewart tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Sue Bird added 10 points and eight assists for Seattle, which improved to 11-6.

The Storm shot 45.6% from the field, including 12 of 26 (46.2%) on three-pointers while holding the Mystics to 37.1% shooting.

Jantel Lavender picked up a flagrant foul, which capped a wild first quarter in which Seattle shot 50% from the field, including 4 of 7 on three-pointers, and led 28-22.

The Mystics took a brief 37-36 lead late in the second quarter when the Storm ended the period with a 10-0 run to go up 46-37 at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Seattle stretched its lead 63-50 and was up 67-57 at the start of the fourth.

Loyd scored all of her points in the first three quarters. The Storm star entered the game connecting on just 6 of 26 shots from the field, including 4 of 13 from long range while averaging 8.5 points in the previous two outings.

Washington trimmed its deficit to 71-69 but Stewart answered with a three-pointer.

Minutes later, Stewart and Magbegor trapped Elena Delle Donne on the baseline to force a turnover that resulted in Bird’s three-pointer, which drew loud applause.

On Seattle’s next possession, Stewart’s three-point play gave Seattle an 80-69 lead and Washington never seriously threatened again.

Delle Donne had 20 points, Myisha Hines-Allen 12 and Alysha Clark and Ariel Atkins each had 11 for the Mystics (11-9).

Mercedes Russell, who has played in just five games because of a recurrent headache syndrome, is participating in noncontact on-court activities, coach Noelle Quinn said. Russell has not played since June 12.

