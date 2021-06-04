EVERETT — Only Jewell Loyd. Again. With an improbable game-winning three-pointer.

Loyd is starting to make a habit of these incredible clutch shots.

Last year, the Storm guard knocked off the Los Angeles Sparks with a three from the corner with just 0.8 seconds left.

Friday night, the situation was nearly identical.

The Storm and Dallas were tied in overtime with 0.8 seconds left before Loyd sprinted to the top of the key, took the inbounds pass and lofted a rainbow, long-distance dagger over two defenders that fell perfectly in the net for a spine-tingling 105-102 victory.

It was an crazy ending for the Storm, which had a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter and surrendered a long jumper at the end of regulation, which forced overtime.

For the second time in a week, the WNBA’s two highest-scoring teams staged a free-flowing shootout that went beyond 40 minutes.

In the first matchup, Seattle escaped Dallas with a thrilling three-point road victory.

During the rematch Friday night at Angel of the Winds Arena, both teams went back and forth for 45 minutes until Loyd capped the fireworks with one of the biggest shots of her career.

Loyd finished with a game-high 25 points. Breanna Stewart had 23 and Stephanie Talbot 21 for Seattle, which won its sixth consecutive game and improved to 7-1.

Dallas (2-5) received 24 points from Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale added 22.