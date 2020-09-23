Several WNBA players expressed anger, frustration and disbelief following the announcement Wednesday that a Kentucky grand jury decided to indict just one police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments and not bring charges against any of the three officers for their roles in Breonna Taylor’s death.

“Finding out only one cop got charged is just crazy,” said Howard, who wore a black T-shirt that read ‘Still Justice for Breonna Taylor.’ “Right now it’s kind of hard to put into words. We’re still fighting for justice for her. It’s frustrating to be honest.

“We as Black women have to keep fighting, we got to stick together and keep pushing for justice. I really don’t know what to say. It’s just overwhelming.”

The WNBA dedicated its season to Taylor and the “Say Her Name” movement, which raises awareness for Black female victims of police violence.

Before every game at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, players wear warmup T-shirts with “Black Lives Matter” on the front and ‘Say Her Name’ on the back.

They also wear Breonna Taylor’s name on the back of their jerseys in honor of the 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed by police in her home on March 13 after a botched drug raid.

“Personally, I felt disgusted, but I feel like we’re still going to continue to fight for all women who have been brutally murdered,” Storm center Mercedes Russell said. “We’re going to continue to fight for Black women and continue to use our voice and our platform.”