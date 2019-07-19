The pregame hype focused on Kelsey Plum and the return of the former Washington Huskies star to her old haunts where she became the most prolific scorer in NCAA history.

But Sami Whitcomb, another ex-UW standout, upstaged the homecoming with a three-point barrage reminiscent of Plum’s record-setting collegiate exploits.

With Whitcomb leading a lethal perimeter attack, the Storm held off Las Vegas for its fourth straight victory, a 69-66 decision Friday night in front of capacity crowd of 9,000 at Alaska Airlines Arena that snapped the Aces’ five-game winning streak.

Whitcomb came a point from tying her season high and finished with 14, including four three-pointers that nearly matched Las Vegas’ tally of five three-pointers.

On a night when the Storm didn’t score a field goal in the final seven minutes, every little bit of offense proved pivotal against the hottest team in the WNBA, one with a league-best record.

Seattle overcame a miserable 27.8 percent shooting night from the field while making all 20 of its free throws.

All-Star forward Natasha Howard, who is being investigated by the WNBA amid domestic-abuse allegations from her wife, Jacqueline Howard, led all scorers with 21 points.

Las Vegas guard Kayla McBride (11 points) made a three-pointer to cut Seattle’s lead to 65-64 with 21.3 seconds left.

At the other end, Jordin Canada sank a pair of free throws that put the Storm ahead by three.

After a layup by Las Vegas’ Liz Cambage, Howard made two more freebies for another three-point lead.

With 7.9 seconds left, Las Vegas had a chance to force overtime however Plum missed a last-second three-pointer.

The Storm, which improved to 12-8, set a team record with 18 steals while forcing 21 turnovers.

All-Star guard Jewell Loyd, who returned Friday after a seven-game layoff due to a right ankle sprain and bone bruise, came off the bench and was scoreless in 8½ minutes.

Las Vegas (11-6) received 16 points from Cambage while Plum finished with 10.

Notes