When asked what to expect from the Storm’s preseason opener, coach Noelle Quinn said, “Let’s see what it looks like.”

That just might be this year’s slogan for the Storm, who unveil a revamped roster featuring 13 newcomers for Monday’s 7 p.m. game against the Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena.

“It looks different,” said guard Kia Nurse, one of the newest Storm. “It’s a shift. Everyone has to shift their minds out of what they are used to seeing, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Things change. That’s just the way that life goes.”

After a week of training camp, the Storm will showcase a team that scantly resembles last year’s squad that tied for fourth in the WNBA at 22-14 and advanced to the semifinals in the playoffs.

Four-time WNBA All-Star guard Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell are the only returners and likely starters while Quinn said, “Those other two spots are still being determined.”

Conceivably, the decision at point guard is among veterans Yvonne Turner, Sami Whitcomb and rookie Jade Melbourne.

“Yvonne has done great,” Quinn said. “She’s a veteran in that spot. Also, she played with Ezi [with the Hungarian team Sopron Basket] for the past few months and they have a very good connection. But there are still things that I feel like she’s still learning, especially in this system. She has to limit her turnovers and make sure she has more poise about her. … She’s so coachable and she’s been vocal.”

In recent practices, Quinn has experimented with lineups including Melbourne.

“I put her with Jewell today to see what it looks like and Jewell likes her as well,” Quinn said Thursday. “She’s 20, but she’s been a pro. There’s still some things that she still needs to learn as well like getting downhill.

“I’ve thrown Sami there. I’ve thrown Kia there. I’ve thrown Arella Guirantes there just to see what it looks like. Hopefully, with our offense we get to a point where we just initiate and we don’t have a point guard so to speak. It’s still very fluid and we’re still evaluating, but I like what I see.”

Quinn is anxious to see the pairing between Magbegor and Russell, how prized rookie Jordan Horston fares in her first WNBA test and what combinations will allow Loyd to flourish.

“As a coaching staff, you’re looking for a lot of carry-over from what we’ve emphasized in training camp from Day 1, particularly on the defense and just having a presence at the end of the court with things like pressuring the ball, being on a string and having each other’s back.

“Then our pace is important. Offensively, running on makes and misses. Making sure our spacing is correct. Moving the ball and it not sticking. We want efficient shots on goal. And have some fun. There’s no pressure. It’s a preseason game. Obviously, we are evaluating a lot, lineups and roster spots and all of those things, but with us being so new we just need to play games to gain that experience together.”

Monday’s game is also Nurse’s return to the WNBA after tearing her right ACL in a playoff game in 2021 with Phoenix and sitting out last season.

“I’m excited,” said Nurse, who played eight games with Canada at the women’s World Cup in September. “At this point, it’s like I’m a 4-year-old again and I first touched a basketball. Your joy was taken away and it wasn’t by choice. The work that went into my offseason last year and during the season last year and then my offseason again this year, it’s worth knowing that you were in the gym and putting the work in off the court, in the weight room and with nutrition and seeing it come to fruition has been fun for me.

“It’s been a tough journey on the mental side, but I’m more resilient from it. I’m way more balanced. My body has changed. I’m way stronger than I was and I’ve had the opportunity to sit down and really work on different aspects of my game. I know I can knock down the three ball and if I can knock down the three ball then it opens up everything else.”

Considering the dearth of proven scorers, Nurse will likely be asked to reprise her 2019 season when she averaged a career-best 13.7 points and shot 35.3% on three-pointers while earning her a trip to the WNBA All-Star Game.

“The one thing I’ve always prided myself on is being adaptable to whatever is needed,” Nurse said. “With Team Canada, my job is to score. At [the University of Connecticut], my job was to knock down threes and play defense. In New York, I had to score.

“I just do what I’m supposed to do and step into the role. I feel like post-ACL, I added enough to my game. I got the three, the midrange and I can get to the rim. I’m strong now so if you stand in front of me, I just might run you over.”