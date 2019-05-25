EVERETT – Before Saturday’s season opener, the Storm collected their diamond-encrusted rings and unveiled a new championship banner, which officially closed the books on the 2018 season.

The emotional ceremony drew a 23-minute standing ovation from the sold-out crowd of 8,500 at the Angel of the Winds Arena and gave fans a chance reminisce and relive the team’s third league title.

Once the pregame celebration ended, the next two hours provided a glimpse of the new-look Storm and the challenges ahead this year.

With two starters (Sue Bird and Alysha Clark) on the bench in street clothes and its injured star Breanna Stewart, who is out for the season, sitting in the stands, the Storm overcame a double-digit deficit and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 77-68 victory.

Natasha Howard led the way with 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds while Jewell Loyd overcame a slow start and finished with 17 points.

Meanwhile, Jordin Canada tallied 16 points and seven assists, which offset six turnovers and Crystal Langhorne added 10 points.

Major contributions from the Storm quartet overcame a superlative performance from Phoenix forward DeWanna Bonner (game-high 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists) and center Brittney Griner (18 points and eight rebounds).

The short-handed Mercury, which was without Diana Taurasi (back), Camille Little (ankle) and Sancho Lyttle (knee), led 23-16 after the first period and jumped out to an 11-point lead (29-18) before Seattle turned up the defensive intensity and turned the momentum.

Seattle outscored Phoenix 16-9 in the second and both teams went into halftime with the game tied 32-32.

Back to back three-pointers from Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Loyd gave Seattle a 51-38 lead with 3:37 left in the third.

Following a pair of Griner baskets, the Storm answered with a three-pointer from Howard and Canada’s layup to take its biggest lead of the game, 56-42.

Phoenix responded with a run of it own and used a 15-2 spurt to cut Seattle’s lead to one (58-57) early in the fourth.

The Storm outscored the Mercury 19-11 the rest of the way.

Canada tallied six points in the final two minutes and 11 seconds to seal the win.