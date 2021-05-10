The Storm held its final dress rehearsal Monday morning and beat the Phoenix Mercury, 103-93, in a closed scrimmage at Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion.

Newcomer Candice Dupree and rookie guard Kiana Williams each tallied 12 points to lead five Seattle players who scored in double figures.

Jewell Loyd and reserve guard Haley Gorecki, who canned 3 of 4 three-pointers, had 11 points and Stephanie Talbot added 10 off the bench.

Sue Bird finished with seven assists and five steals for the Storm, which also beat Phoenix during an 88-71 exhibition victory on Saturday.

Following Monday’s scrimmage, Seattle waived guards Brittany Brown and Peyton Williams, which begins to clear room for Katie Lou Samuelson and Mikiah ‘Kiki’ Herbert Harrigan, who are expected to practice later this week.

WNBA teams must reduce rosters to a maximum of 12 players before Thursday’s deadline.

Seattle opens the regular season 12 p.m. Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.