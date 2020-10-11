With a sweep of the Aces in the WNBA Finals last week, the Storm won its fourth championship and gave Seattle fans a reason to celebrate.
Since Seattle’s Game 3 win, we’ve celebrated, too: We noted that the Storm is headed for dynasty territory; looked at where it goes from here; documented its (virtual) celebration; ranked the top 10 moments of the season; and appreciated what this franchise has accomplished since the first title in 2004.
To top it all off, we printed a commemorative Storm championship poster in Sunday’s edition of The Seattle Times’ sports section.
Right-click and download the image below to enjoy your own copy.
