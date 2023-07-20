In a seasonlong and otherwise elusive search for chemistry, Noelle Quinn tweaked the Storm lineup once again Thursday night.

It was the third straight game in which Seattle changed its starting five and the ninth time this season.

The Storm coach recognizes the difficulties in creating cohesion amid frequent lineup changes, but the team’s repeated struggles have resulted in 12 players getting a chance to start.

“There’s not going to be a set rotation,” Quinn said. “Just continuing to find production everywhere.”

In the Storm’s first game following the WNBA All-Star break, Gabby Williams, who joined the Storm two weeks ago, made her first start of the season and reclaimed her familiar spot in the lineup.

The versatile defensive ace helped the Storm stymie the Aces’ high-octane offense while holding the WNBA’s highest-scoring team 15 points below their average and their third fewest points this season.

Still, Seattle’s superlative defensive effort wasn’t enough to avoid a 79-63 defeat and a franchise-record tying eighth straight loss in front of 7,873 at Climate Pledge Arena.

“We were a bit better defensively and then we were running out and getting better looks,” Storm backup guard Sami Whitcomb said. “ I thought we just played better basketball to be honest. … Seventy-nine is probably a low for them. They didn’t shoot a fantastic percentage considering how well they normally shoot. It’s rewarding ourselves for those efforts. We have to finish plays at the other end. If we’re getting stops, we have to score.”

Seattle lost by 41 points (105-64) to Las Vegas in their first meeting and suffered a 33-point setback (96-63) in their most recent matchup last month.

In many ways, Thursday’s 16-point defeat represented an improvement for the Storm, which didn’t put up much of a fight in the previous outings against the defending WNBA champions.

“A lot of pride and a lot of growth in a lot of areas,” Quinn said. “We’re different from Day 1. We’re not where we want to be, but that is what the second half of the season is — to continue to grow and progress in a lot of ways. When we’re facing opponents again, how we’re playing and adjusting to that. How we start games. How we are in the middle of games and we can continue to find ways to finish games.

“I think it’s a positive to be in a situation where you’re in a single-digit game late in the game with a team who is very talented and primed to win a championship. For a young team like ours, that’s a lot of pride. That shows a testament to the work that they’re putting in and attentiveness to detail and all the things that matter.”

Like so many games this season, Seattle trailed after the first quarter and was down 19-15. Las Vegas led 39-28 at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter.

Shortly after the break, Aces guard Jackie Young drained a pair of three-pointers before Chelsea Gray swiped a pass from Storm point guard Ivana Dojkić that led to Kelsey Plum’s fast break layup, which put Las Vegas up 47-30 with 8:04 left in the third.

The Storm were down 24 points (60-36) with three minutes remaining in the third quarter and used a 19-2 run to cut their deficit to 62-55 with 6:34 left in the fourth.

That was as close as Seattle would get and Las Vegas finished the game on a 17-8 spurt.

“I thought we did a good job of fighting back and getting it close,” Whitcomb said. “It’s when we get in those moments to really feel it and understand we got the momentum, it’s turning and really capitalizing instead of letting them back in. It was a lot of our own doing at times tonight with turnovers, missed shots, missed free throws. … It’s frustrating not capitalizing.”

Ezi Magbegor (12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals) and Jewell Loyd (12 points, six rebounds, six assists) led the way for Seattle (4-17).

The Aces forced Loyd, the WNBA’s leading scorer, into a miserable 3-for-13 shooting from the field, including one of six on three-pointers.

“They were trapping her and she hadn’t even hit a shot yet,” Quinn said. “They were putting a box n’ one on her and she hadn’t even hit a shot yet. That’s respect.”

A’ja Wilson paced Las Vegas (20-2) with a game-high 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Young had 22 points and eight rebounds and Plum, the former Washington Huskies star, had 20 points and six assists.

Quinn lamented the Storm’s shooting, particularly their 8-for-18 shooting on free throws. Seattle shot 38.7% from the field and 26.9% (seven of 26) on three-pointers.

“We’re laying foundational pieces now and for the future,” Quinn said when asked about the importance of developing players. “We’re seeing who can buy and who can play with each other and who can understand our systems and complement. It is twofold. Yeah, we want to keep getting better every single day and every single game, but also we’re looking for players that fit each other.”

The Storm hosts the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

