SALT LAKE CITY — Outside the Husky locker room, Mike Hopkins snuck up on Koren Johnson and wrapped a bear hug around him as they walked slowly down a hallway inside CU Events Center.

Johnson appeared solemn following the Washington men’s basketball team’s last-second 75-72 win over Colorado on Thursday night and perhaps dejected about his participation in UW’s 22 turnovers that nearly spoiled what could have been a comfortable double-digit win.

But Hopkins was having none of it.

“Look at this guy,” the Husky coach said. “You came through. I don’t want to hear anything else. You came through. We’ll get there. We’ll figure it out. Keep getting better. That’s what this whole thing is about. Just keep getting better.”

After a little bit more encouragement, Johnson smiled and nodded in agreement.

Moments later during his postgame interview, Hopkins addressed Washington’s sloppy ball handling was the biggest reason why Colorado cut UW’s second-half 13-point lead to one in the final minute.

“It was a great opportunity for our young guys to learn from this,” Hopkins said. “The greatest lessons in sports come in tough games when you’re not at your best, but you’re still able to get the win.

“We have the guys’ attention. We know we have to areas to fix and correct and we’ll give them better answers. … I don’t know many teams that can press the way Colorado does, but when we see it again we’ll be more prepared.”

It’s a quick two-day turnaround for Washington (12-8, 4-5 Pac-12) which plays Utah (13-7, 6-3) 5 p.m. Saturday at Huntsman Center.

The Huskies have won four of the past five games against the Utes, including the last three matchups.

“They’re a very good team and playing great at home. Branden Carlson is playing as good as any player in our league. They got Gabe Madsen who is an elite three-point shooter. Rollie Worster is their point guard and he’s like Noah (Williams). He’s a big, physical guard. But that’s what they do.

“They’re a little bit like Stanford in terms of their size. They’re big at every position and not only big, but physical. Every game and team is a different Rubik’s Cube that you have to figure out. … But matching their physicality no question is one of the keys to the game.”

Carlson has emerged as a candidate for Pac-12 player of the year honors. The 7-foot senior center ranks fourth in the league in scoring (16.6 point per game), rebounds (7.5) and three-point percentage (43.5). He’s also second in the league in blocks (2.6).

During three games against Washington last season, Carlson averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

“Obviously, his size makes him a difficult matchup, and he’s shooting it at a high clip inside,” Hopkins said referring to Carlson’s 56.9% field goal accuracy. “Then you have to defend him on the outside because he’s a good a shooter as we’ll see all year.”

UW “moving forward” with basketball facility

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the University of Washington’s plans to build a 60-70,000 foot basketball-only facility for the men’s and women’s teams, but Hopkins said the project is progressing.

“I don’t know the timeline, but we’re moving forward,” he said. “I think it’s more like 3 years away. So, I’m excited about that.”

Two years ago, UW announced its Board of Regents approved the athletic department’s plan to build a state-of-the-art facility adjacent to Alaska Airlines Arena on the site of the Hec Edmundson Pavilion Pool.

At the time Husky AD Jen Cohen said $53 million had been raised in private donations to fund the $60.5 million facility that was slated to be begin construction in 2021 and completed in 2023.

“I’ve seen the drawings, so we’re doing it,” Hopkins said. “I don’t know what the final price tag is, but they’re doing it.”

Washington is the seventh Pac-12 school to build a training facility dedicated towards the basketball programs in the past 11 years. The others include Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, UCLA and Utah.

Yates vying for All-American status

Washington Husky signee Wesley Yates III is a nominee to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game that will take place March 28 in Houston. The 24-player roster is expected to be announced 12 p.m. PT Tuesday on ESPN’s NBA Today.

Yates, a 6-foot-4 and 21-pound guard, is averaging 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 steals during his senior season at Beaumont United High in Beaumont, Texas. He is the 37th-ranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by ESPN.

NOTES:

— Senior guard Jamal Bey sat out Thursday due to illness and remained on the bench in street clothes. He’s questionable for Saturday game.

— Senior guard Cole Bajema leads the Pac-12 in free throw shooting percentage (88.5%).