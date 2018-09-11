The Category 4 storm poses a threat to WNBA Finals, especially if there's a Game 4 on Friday. "We are working with the appropriate authorities," a WNBA spokesman said Tuesday afternoon.

FAIRFAX, Va. — As more than 1 million people consider evacuation orders to leave the East Coast ahead of Hurricane Florence’s expected arrival in a few days, the WNBA is scheduled to play one and possibly two games in Virginia while other nearby sporting events have been rescheduled or canceled.

The Category 4 storm poses a dangerous threat to coastal regions of the Carolinas and Virginia, where it’s expected to make landfall early Friday morning. Potential destructive winds and storm surge could result in at least 10 feet of flooding in normally dry land.

For now, the WNBA is moving forward with plans to play Game 3 of the Finals at 8 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena, in Fairfax, Va. And if necessary, Game 4 also be held 8 p.m. ET Friday at the 10,000-seat venue located at George Washington University.

The Storm has a 2-0 lead over the Washington Mystics in the best-of-five series.

“We are working with the appropriate authorities to monitor developments related to Hurricane Florence,” a WNBA spokesman said Tuesday afternoon. “Game 4 currently remains scheduled to be played as planned.”

Meanwhile, three Football Bowl Subdivision games involving top-25 ranked teams will not be played because of the storm. East Carolina at No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 15 West Virginia at North Carolina State and No. 18 Central Florida at North Carolina have been cancelled.

Three other games — Campbell at Coastal Carolina, Norfolk State at Liberty and Boston College at Wake Forest — have been rescheduled. And Virginia’s home game against Ohio University will be played at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.