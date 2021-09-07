EVERETT — Breanna Stewart didn’t hesitate.

It hardly mattered that she hadn’t made a three-pointer in the three previous games — her last three was exactly two weeks earlier on August 24.

After 1:11 had expired in Tuesday night’s WNBA game, Stewie got a good look at the rim on the perimeter and launched a 24-footer near the top of the key that splashed perfectly through the net.

Turns out Stewart’s shot not only snapped her 0-for-7 three-point drought, but also began a deluge of long-distance daggers for the Storm that overwhelmed the Washington Mystics in a 105-71 victory at Angel of the Winds Arena.

It was the type of dominating performance Seattle hasn’t often exhibited since stumbling to a 3-5 record after the Olympic break and falling from first to fourth in the WNBA standings.

But for a night, the Storm looked like a team that had put its troubles behind it and is gearing up to defend its WNBA title.

Seattle smothered and harassed Mystics center Tina Charles in the post with double teams that held her to four points — 20 fewer than her league-leading scoring average — on 1-for-6 shooting and three turnovers.

Advertising

The Storm delivered a defensive masterpiece while forcing 19 Washington turnovers and converting those miscues into 25 points.

On the offensive end, Seattle was nearly flawless while tallying 28 assists on 39 field goals in a showcase that included a season-high-tying 14 three-pointers.

Among the Storm’s highlights:

— Jewell Loyd dished to Ezi Magbegor for an alley-oop layup.

— Katie Lou Samuelson (13 points) dropped a three despite being knocked to the court and converted a four-point play.

— Sue Bird made all four of her three-point attempts for 14 points and seven assists.

— Loyd stole the ball from Natasha Cloud in the open court, but missed a fast break layup at the other end under heavy duress. Seconds later, Loyd drove hard to the rim once again, scored a layup in traffic, pumped her fist and screamed with joy. The Storm guard, who had struggled offensively in the previous three games, finished with a game-high 20 points.

Advertising

The Storm put this game away early.

After falling behind 3-0, Seattle fueled a 20-3 run, which included 14 straight points, with five turnovers, which it converted into four 3-pointers for a 14-3 lead midway in the first quarter. Stewart and Loyd drilled shots from downtown while Bird nailed three deep shots from the corner, including a 25-footer that put Seattle up 20-6.

Seattle, which led 33-23 after the first quarter, extended its lead to 19 points (52-33) before going into halftime ahead 54-39.

The Storm converted 10 three-pointers in the first half, which tied a franchise record for the most threes before the break.

In the second half, it was more of the same from Seattle, which outscored Washington 28-16 in the third quarter and 23-16 in the fourth.

Shavonte Zellous led Washington (10-18) with 17 points while Ariel Atkins had 12 and Cloud 12.

Magbegor tallied 15 points and Russell had 11 for Seattle (20-10), which moved into third place in the standings behind Connecticut (22-6) and Las Vegas (20-8).

With two games remaining, the Storm leads fourth-place Minnesota (18-9) by a half game and is a game ahead of Phoenix (18-10).

“Very tight race,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “I’m very aware of where we are and very aware of where other teams, but I can’t really worry about anything but taking care of us and taking care of our business. That’s been our mindset and our motto. Just focus on the day and focus on taking care of ourselves so that we’re not relying on other people to win or lose.”