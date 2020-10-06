The Storm completed a three-game sweep of the Aces to clinch its fourth championship in franchise history, and second in the last three years.

Here’s a roundup of what people had to say on social media following Seattle’s win.

The Seattle Storm are 2020 WNBA Champions!



They are the 6th team in WNBA history to go undefeated in a single postseason (went 6-0), joining the 2013 Lynx (7-0), 2010 Storm (7-0), 2002 Sparks (6-0), 2000 Comets (6-0) and 1997 Comets (2-0). pic.twitter.com/CpamGqbyNh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2020

Sue Bird is about to become the third player in WNBA or (M)NBA history to win championships in three different decades ('04, '10, '18, '20). The other two are Tim Duncan ('99, '03, '05, '07, '14 with the Spurs) and John Salley ('89, '90 with Detroit, 96 with Chicago, '00 with LA) — Gabe Ibrahim (@gabe_ibrahim) October 7, 2020

Congratulations ladies.

YOU GO DOWN IN HISTORY! 🏁 https://t.co/a61ydF78VH — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 7, 2020

Alysha Clark answering a question from @percyallen: "This is a championship for Black women and little black girls" #wnba #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/mgUGVh7BEF — Hoopfeed.com 🏀 (@hoopfeed) October 7, 2020

Celebratory @breannastewart is a whole mood on the media Zoom. pic.twitter.com/OMNtFtJKk1 — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) October 7, 2020

Congrats to a great @seattlestorm squad for getting that ring! https://t.co/mXaopoD6a8 — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) October 7, 2020