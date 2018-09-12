The legendary Connecticut coach attended Wednesday's Game 3 and wasn't surprised to see his most decorated star win another title. Auriemma and Stewart won four NCAA titles in a row at UConn.

FAIRFAX, Va. – Geno Auriemma wouldn’t miss this for the world. He wasn’t sure he’d be able to attend Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday, but there he was in the EagleBank Arena stands.

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach sat next to his long-time assistant Chris Daley watching the most decorated player they’d ever coach do what she always does – win.

“She’s winner, what can I say,” Auriemma said, smiling broadly as Breanna Stewart strolled around EagleBank Arena after the Storm’s 98-82 win holding the WNBA trophy and the Finals MVP award.

“I’ve seen that before,” Auriemma added.

Quite a few times.

Before the Storm selected Stewart with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, the 6-foot-4 forward arrived with the incredible hype befitting the only player to win four NCAA tournament titles and four Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four awards.

Stewart was expected to lift a once-proud franchise from the doldrums and deliver a championship.

Three years later, she did it.

“This is probably one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” said Stewart, who averaged 25.7 points in the Finals. “The WNBA is the best league in the world and to be so successful so soon, obviously a lot of credit goes to my teammates, the coaching staff and Sue (Bird).

“We had a goal for this year. We knew what to do and how to get better. And we just continued to play for each other.”

Stewart scored and scored and scored in this series, capping her first Finals appearance with 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“That’s the Breanna Stewart I remember,” Auriemma said. “She makes your team better. I know she made me a better coach.”

INJURY HAMPERED MYSTICS STAR

Washington forward Elena Delle Donne admitted the bone bruise in her left knee affected her play, but she wouldn’t use the injury as an excuse.

“I unfortunately wasn’t able to practice a lot in the moments that we had off, so I was kind of trying to figure out my go-to moves as games were going on and just trying to get comfortable finding different ways,” said the former league MVP. “I’m a very left-footed player. I like to push off one leg, and floaters, step-backs, all that off my left leg, so just

trying to find a different way to get it done. I felt more and more uncomfortable as we kept going.”

Delle Donne increased her scoring during the series. She scored 10 points in Game 1, 17 in Game 2 and 23 in Game 3.

The Mystics also received 22 points from Kristi Toliver, but no one else had more than nine.

It was the first WNBA Finals appearance for the No. 3 seed Mystics, who finished the regular season at 22-12.

NOTE

— Washington center LaToya Sanders dove out of bounds for a loose ball and fell hard while injuring her ankle midway in the third quarter. She left the game and did not return.