Game on.

The WNBA semifinals between No. 2 seed Seattle and No. 4 Minnesota will begin 6 p.m. PT tonight in Bradenton, Fla. after a two-day delay due to inconclusive COVID-19 tests from multiple Storm players.

According to an announcement from the league, β€œthe players in question have all undergone extensive additional testing and have been cleared to rejoin the team.”

However, the WNBA said the Storm could be without β€œone player who most recently tested negative and is awaiting the results of a second test taken 24 hours apart from the first pursuant to the WNBA health and safety protocols.”

The best-of-five series was scheduled to start Sunday and the postponement is the first time games have been disrupted due to the coronavirus.

Seattle, which finished 18-4 and received a double bye to the semifinals, is considered a favorite against Minnesota. The Lynx had a bye into the second round and toppled No. 5 Phoenix 80-79 on Thursday.

The Storm has won six straight games against the Lynx, including a two-game sweep of the regular-season series by an average of 19.5 points.

Seattle won the 90-66 in the first meeting on July 28 and claimed a 103-88 victory in the Sept. 6 rematch.