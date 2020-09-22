Game on.

The WNBA semifinals between No. 2 seed Seattle and No. 4 Minnesota will begin 6 p.m. PT tonight in Bradenton, Fla. after a two-day delay due to inconclusive COVID-19 tests from multiple Storm players.

According to an announcement from the league, “the players in question have all undergone extensive additional testing and have been cleared to rejoin the team.”

However, the WNBA said the Storm could be without “one player who most recently tested negative and is awaiting the results of a second test taken 24 hours apart from the first pursuant to the WNBA health and safety protocols.”

The best-of-five series was scheduled to start Sunday and the postponement is the first time games have been disrupted due to the coronavirus.

Seattle, which finished 18-4 and received a double bye to the semifinals, is considered a favorite against Minnesota. The Lynx had a bye into the second round and toppled No. 5 Phoenix 80-79 on Thursday.

The Storm has won six straight games against the Lynx, including a two-game sweep of the regular-season series by an average of 19.5 points.

Seattle won the 90-66 in the first meeting on July 28 and claimed a 103-88 victory in the Sept. 6 rematch.