Gabby Williams is back with the Storm.

The two sides reportedly reached an agreement on a deal last week, but it took a couple of days for the league to approve the contract and the team formally announced her return Monday afternoon.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Storm.

“We are excited to have Gabby back with us,” said coach Noelle Quinn said in a statement. “Her veteran leadership and work ethic adds so much value as we continue our development this season. Gabby’s offensive versatility and ability to play and guard multiple positions will make an immediate impact, adding another level of scoring and boost to our defense.”

Last season, the 5-foot-11 guard/forward averaged 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals while connecting on a career-best 44.4% from the field.

It was a breakout season for the 26-year-old Williams who is regarded as one of the top lockdown defenders in the league after earning her first postseason award and being selected WNBA All-Defensive second team.

Williams spent the past WNBA offseason playing for the French club ASVEL and her return to the Storm was in jeopardy due to the WNBA’s new prioritization rule, which requires players with two or more years of experience in the league to report to their respective teams before the start of the regular season or they’ll be suspended for the year without pay.

Williams, a restricted free agent, terminated her contract with ASVEL before the league’s deadline, which allowed her to maintain her eligibility this summer.

However, she suffered a concussion May 9 while playing with ASVEL, which delayed her return to the Storm.

“It feels so good to be back in Seattle,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m really excited to be able to join the team again and I can’t wait to get started. I’m just so ready to get back to work with the girls and the staff and look forward to finishing the season strong.”

Conceivably, Williams immediately improves a Storm defense that ranks last in the WNBA in opponent’s field goal shooting (46.7%) and 11th in points allowed (86.0). Seattle is 1-6 when allowing at least 90 points.

The fourth-year veteran, who was taken fourth overall in the 2018 WNBA draft and spent three seasons with the Chicago Sky, gives Seattle’s it’s fourth holdover from last season along with Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell.

Williams is expected to rejoin the Storm (4-12) before their four-game road trip, but it’s uncertain if she’ll play in Thursday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun (12-5).

It’s possible Seattle uses the next 2½ weeks to get Williams reacclimated and she could make her season debut after the WNBA All-Star break on July 20 against the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena.