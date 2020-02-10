Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash, two of the best players in Storm history, have been elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Jackson, the No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick in 2001, spent her entire 12-year WNBA career in Seattle where she won three WNBA MVP awards (2003, ’07 and ’10) and led the Storm to two league championships in 2004 and ’10.

The 6-foot-5 forward is a seven-time All-WNBA first-team selection who is the Storm’s all-time leader in rebounds and blocks.

The Australian-born standout also led the Australian national team to three Olympic silver medals (2000, ’04 and ’08) and an Olympic bronze in 2012.

The Storm retired Jackson’s No. 15 jersey in 2016.

Cash won WNBA titles with Detroit in 2003 and ’06 before joining Seattle via a trade in 2008 and helping the Storm to the league championship in 2010.

The 6-foot forward, who won two NCAA championships with UConn, was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2012) with the USA women’s basketball national team.

Jackson, Cash and former WNBA star Tamika Catchings highlight a seven-member HOF class that includes former player Debbie Brock and contributors Carol Callan, Sue Donohoe and Carol Stiff.

The induction ceremony is June 13 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame will also honor the 1980 United States Olympic women’s basketball team as the recipient of the “Trailblazers of the Game” award that is given to teams or organizations for their contributions to the game of women’s basketball.