Undrafted rookies do make WNBA rosters. It happened just last year when another Seattle-area player, former Husky Sami Whitcomb, earned a spot on the Storm roster.

Is there room on the Storm for two Seattle-bred basketball stars to return home, buck the odds as training-camp invitees and make the team?

A year ago, Sami Whitcomb, a 28-year-old rookie at the time and a former Washington Husky standout, provided the feel-good story of the preseason while unexpectedly snagging a spot on the roster and finding a spot in the rotation.

“It’s tough being a rookie in general, and it’s certainly tougher when you’re undrafted because you feel like you have to make an impression to get noticed,” said Whitcomb, who averaged 4.5 points — seventh-highest among the Storm — while appearing in 33 of 34 regular-season games in 2017. “But you see it every year, undrafted rookies can play in this league. It’s not impossible.”

Brittany McPhee is trying to prove that.

After a decorated four-year career at Stanford, the Seattle native who starred at Mount Rainier High in Des Moines begins her WNBA career as an undrafted rookie with the team she idolized while growing up in Normandy Park.

“Storybook is a good way to put it,” said McPhee, a three-time Parade All-American and the state’s second all-time female basketball scorer with 2,815 points. “It’s certainly a dream come true, that’s for sure.”

Soon after the WNBA draft, the Storm signed the 6-foot guard who averaged 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds as a senior.

“They were always my first choice because it’s home,” said McPhee, a USA Today third-team All-American and All-Pac-12 selection. “They’re all great players and I felt like I could learn the most from them.”

Aside from basketball, returning to Seattle made sense considering McPhee gets a chance to reunite with her twin sister Jordan, who played four years of basketball at Seattle Pacific University where the Storm practices.

It also helps that McPhee gets to reconnect with a family steeped in basketball. Her mother, Alice, played at Eastern Washington; her father, Bryce, and uncle, Jim, played at Gonzaga; her brother, Bryce Jr., played at Western Washington; and her grandfather, Bill, played at Saint Martin’s.

“My sister lives two blocks away,” McPhee said. “It’s fun to have her around because there’s no one I’d rather hang out with. … Her team played pickup on this court, and I played with them so I’m familiar with everything around here.”

Well, almost everything.

McPhee, who is one of eight newcomers in training camps, likens the uncertainty she feels during training camp to last year when she was one of 48 tryouts vying for a spot on the 12-team USA Basketball women’s U23 national team squad.

“It’s a feeling of you have to go out each and every day and make the most of your opportunity,” said McPhee, who helped Team USA capture the U24 Four Nations Tournament title in Tokyo in August while averaging 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds. “You have to control as much as you can control, and everything else will take care of itself.”

After four practices, McPhee has impressed the Storm with the way she practices and her ability to comprehend the schemes.

“It’s a huge jump from college to the WNBA — not just physically, but mentally,” Whitcomb said. “The players are a lot smarter. Everything is faster. You’ve got to pick things up quicker. Oftentimes it’s the people that can adjust to that learning curve the quickest have the most effectiveness and can make a roster.

“She has a good basketball IQ, and that’s going to help her whether it’s now or in the future. … She stays within herself, which is important. She’s not trying to do too much. She’s not trying to do things that you can tell that are maybe not in her game yet. She knows what she’s good at, and she sticks to it.”

First-year coach Dan Hughes noted the true test for McPhee and the Storm’s six rookies, including first-round draft pick Jordin Canada and third-round selection Teana Muldrow, will be how they perform in Seattle’s two exhibition games.

“They’re very difficult odds, to be honest with you,” Hughes said when asked to handicap the chances of undrafted rookies making a roster spot. “But I have pictures in my head of a couple of them that have made it. It can be done.”

If the Storm keeps its eight returners as well as Canada and offseason pickups Natasha Howard and Courtney Paris, then conceivably that leaves five players vying for one open spot on the roster. (WNBA teams are allowed 12 players.)

During his 11-year stint in San Antonio, Hughes coached 16-year WNBA star Becky Hammon, who was undrafted out of college. In 2014, Heather Butler, who was not chosen in the draft, beat out two draft picks to land with the Stars.

“I remember Heather came in and played herself on the team,” Hughes said. “We went down to the cut, the veterans looked at me, and they’re like I know who I’d keep if I was you.

“The truth is it doesn’t happen a lot, but it does happen. The thing I like about Brittany is she’s coachable and she’s very interested in putting her best foot forward.”