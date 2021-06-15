LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum scored 13 of her career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, Liz Cambage had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 100-78 on Tuesday night.
Former UW star Plum was 11 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 6 from behind the arc, to top her previous best of 23 points against the Seattle Storm in 2017.
Vandersloot reaches milestone
MINNEAPOLIS — Allie Quigley scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 105-89 on Tuesday night.
Former Kentwood High and Gonzaga star Vandersloot joined Storm guard Sue Bird, Ticha Penicheiro and Lindsay Whalen to reach the mark. Vandersloot also reached double-digit assists for the 60th time in her career, finishing with 10 points, 13 assists and four steals.
Note
• Shoni Schimmel, a former WNBA All-Star Game MVP and Louisville All-American guard, is being held in an Oregon jail on multiple charges including felony assault and criminal mischief. Schimmel is in Umatilla County jail on $48,750 bail. The Sheriff’s Office website also lists several misdemeanor charges including domestic abuse, menacing, reckless endangerment and harassment.
