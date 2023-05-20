Thirty-two seconds after her teammate Jordan Horston knocked down a seven-footer, and six seconds after Horston nabbed a steal on defense — Storm guard Arella Guirantes knocked down a 24-foot three-pointer that sparked one of the biggest Climate Pledge Arena roars of the day. After all, with 1:29 left in the third quarter of its season opener — the new-look Storm had … cut their deficit to 15 points.

That was one of the scattered moments of joy fans had to seize on in a game in which the defending WNBA champion Aces stomped the Storm 105-64. This was among the highlights of an afternoon in which the Aces ended that third quarter on an 11-2 run.

Future Hall of Fame point guard Sue Bird sat about two feet from the court Saturday but might as well have been in another galaxy. The success this franchise has spoiled its supporters with over the past few years is on an indefinite hiatus.

There might not have been many people who expected the Storm to lose by 41, but few would have been surprised by any number under 25. This town has gotten used to the Storm competing for titles. It will likely have to get used to many of their next 39 games resembling their first.

“It’s going to be an interesting year, figuring out every single day,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “You guys watched the games yesterday and today. It’s going to be a work-in-progress for some teams, and some teams are well-oiled right now. This was just a tough challenge for this particular group.”

It’s true that in terms of matchups this felt like a lawnmower vs. grass blade. With the Aces, you had the reigning champs that added a fourth All-Star from 2022 in Candace Parker. In the Storm, you had a team that lost Bird to retirement and superstar Breanna Stewart — the two-time Finals MVP — to free agency.

This was never going to go well for the home team. But to lose by 41 when the pregame spread was around 15? It was at best a hardship, and at worst a harbinger.

Could this just be the beginning for the Storm’s suffering? And perhaps the more daunting question: What’s the path toward turning it around?

We’ve long known that guard Jewell Loyd — the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft — could produce when working alongside Bird and Stewart, as her four All-Star appearances would indicate. What was less clear was whether she could be as efficient without them, especially given her struggles in 2019 (12.3 points per game on a career-low 39.1% shooting), when Bird and Stewart were injured.

Well, Saturday wasn’t the most auspicious showing from Loyd, who missed her first eight shots and finished 7 of 25 en route to 22 points. There wasn’t much help, as the Storm went 25 of 78 as a group with no other player scoring in double digits. There wasn’t much effort, either. At least when it came to preventing Las Vegas buckets.

What kind of defensive adjustments could you make? a reporter asked Loyd.

“We could play defense,” she said.

Loyd was understandably frustrated after Saturday’s loss.

On fans who worry these losses might become commonplace?

“They don’t know our circle or the work that goes into being an athlete in general. So I’m going to let them be fans, and I’m gonna let us be professional athletes.”

On playing without Bird and Stewart?

“Are we always going to get that question about Stewie and Sue? We know they’re gone. … I’m just messing with you.”

But one can’t get around how significant those departures are, which is why oddsmakers gave the Storm the third-worst chance in the league of winning the title.

So can this be remedied? The Storm have been lucky in that they had a player in Bird who was with the team from 2002-2022, and that they had the top pick when a generational player in Stewart entered the draft. Given that they went 22-14 last season and that the WNBA lottery is based on the past two seasons, their odds of getting the top pick next year are slim.

In other words, barring a monster free-agent signing, a breakout season from a current player, striking gold in the lottery or hitting on a lower pick — the L train might be rolling for an uncomfortably long time.

Or this is just one game. Quinn made a point of not overreacting to that final score on Saturday. Perhaps she’s right, but logic and the eye test say otherwise.

The WNBA schedule expanded to a record 40 games in 2023. Gonna feel a whole lot longer than that for the Storm.