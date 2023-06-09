Gusty wind, rain and overcast skies greeted Sue Bird as she climbed through a small hatch on top of the Space Needle.

“It’s a perfect Seattle day,” she said smiling.

Bird has been here several times during a spectacular 21-year career with the Storm, but this time was different. In the past, the four-time WNBA champion was a part of a championship ceremony or a promotional ad campaign.

But on Friday morning, Bird stood alone and pulled ropes that raised a giant 14-by-22-foot flag with her No. 10 to tip off a weekend of celebrations culminating with her jersey retirement ceremony Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.

“Last year, I couldn’t ask for a better send off and I couldn’t have asked for a better last regular-season game,” said the 42-year-old Bird. “Just the celebration of it all. Having my family and friends here. It was all so meaningful. Getting to address the crowd. It’s different when you’re still playing. There’s this other focus that’s happening.

“This time around it’s starting to feel different. I’m going to enjoy it more, but in good ways. It’s not to say that I knew this day was coming for a long time, but I kind of did. The fact that it’s actually here is pretty wild. It’s both exciting and maybe even a little sad.”

Bird has enjoyed her retirement, but admittedly she’s somewhat melancholy about saying goodbye to one of the greatest careers in WNBA history that includes 13 All-Star appearances as well as league records for the most victories (333) and assists (3,234).

“Two things can be true at the same time,” Bird said. “I simultaneously feel like I really milked it. I got as much as I could out of the game of basketball and the Seattle Storm and vice versa, they got everything out of me. So, that’s where the feeling content comes from.

“But I’m also sad. I’ll never get to play basketball again. I tried to avoid talking about it because I know it will bring up emotions, but of course I’m sad. I’ve also gotten to a really good place where I’m always going to be sad. I’m always going to miss it on some level. Usually the missing comes in the form of last-second shot or the playoffs. Watching the NBA playoffs sometimes I get choked up. What I don’t miss is waking up every morning and my body hurting. The grind of it all. I don’t miss that.”

Over the past two decades, the Syosset, New York, native has become synonymous with Seattle.

“It’s really home,” Bird said. “Not to give away my speech on Sunday, this really has become my home in so many ways. I said it throughout the years, when I land at Sea-Tac, I feel like I’m home. When I go to my apartment, it feels like home. When I think about the things that we all do like going to the grocery story or picking up the dry cleaners or whatever it is, I think of Seattle. This is where I’ve grown up as an adult and so for that reason, this is probably more home than anywhere else.”

NOTE: Storm guard Jewell Loyd will miss Friday’s game against the Washington Mystics due to a foot injury.