One benefit of the WNBA’s new and expanded 40-game season is it provides perfect numerical breaks to assess the season.

So this year we’ll pop in after five, 10, 20 and 30 games to provide analysis and insights on the Storm, who are undergoing a franchise-altering makeover amid a season that began with modest expectations.

Tuesday’s stunning 21-point comeback and 66-63 victory over Los Angeles proved Seattle is capable of surprises.

And there’s no telling if Storm (1-4) will be able to maintain that positive momentum as they wrap up a three-game homestand with a pair of contests against the Washington Mystics (3-3) starting 7 p.m. Friday at Climate Pledge Arena.

But here are five take-aways on Seattle following its unspectacular start:

Can Loyd win WNBA MVP award?

Granted, it’s a little premature to begin the MVP debate after five games. If Loyd is still the leading the WNBA in scoring at the midseason, the Storm would surely launch her MVP candidacy her likely fifth All-Star Game appearance.

Advertising

However, what Loyd has done is nothing short of amazing, and deserving of recognition. The 5-foot-11 guard is No. 1 on opponents’ scouting reports and she’s tallied at least 22 points in every game while shooting 40% from the field, including 41% on three-pointers.

Loyd, 29, leads the league in scoring average (28.0 points per game), shots per game (22), free-throw attempts per game (8.0) and usage percentage (34.1%) among starters, which calculates what percentage of team plays a player was involved in while they were on the floor.

Aside from early MVP candidates Breanna Stewart, Satou Sabally, Jackie Young and Elena Delle Donne, Loyd’s biggest challenge might be overcoming the Storm’s low prospects and a foreboding historical trend. No WNBA MVP winner has played on a team with a losing record. In 2007 Lauren Jackson won the award after leading the Storm to a 17-17 record.

Magbegor quietly becoming a star

The 6-4 forward/center is the only WNBA player averaging at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. No one has finished the season at those thresholds since 2017, when Minnesota great Sylvia Fowles had 11.4/10.4/2.0.

Magbegor is off to a historic pace while averaging 12.2 points, 10 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 steals — all career highs.

The biggest difference with Magbegor is her expanded offensive repertoire that now includes a fairly reliable perimeter jumper. After missing her first four three-pointers, she’s canned three of her past four from behind the arc and is shooting 37.5%.

Advertising

A defense that can win games

During the first four games the Storm allowed a WNBA-worst 94.5 points per outing and ranked last in the league with a 113.2 defensive rating, which largely explains why they were 0-4.

Despite a two-week training camp and two preseason games, coach Noelle Quinn was unable to fully install Seattle’s defense and its assortment of traps before a 105-64 loss in the opener.

The Storm’s defense was slowly trending in the right direction in the next three games before a surrendering 24 points in the first quarter Tuesday against Los Angeles.

Seattle flexed its defensive muscles over the next three periods, allowing 39 points and holding the Sparks to 32.9% shooting to claim the second-largest comeback win in franchise history.

It’s ridiculously obvious the Storm will have far better chances to win games allowing 63 points than 94.

It’s time to tinker

The Storm were outscored 10-0 to start Tuesday’s game. Seattle ranks last in the league in first-quarter scoring (15.6 points per game) and second to last in points allowed (24.8).

Advertising

Quinn has rolled out the same starters (Yvonne Turner, Kia Nurse, Ezi Magbegor, Mercedes Russell and Loyd), and continuity can be an asset for a young team such as the Storm, who have nine newcomers.

However, constantly having to overcome eight-point deficits in the first quarter has proved to be disastrous.

The least-productive starter has been Nurse, a veteran sharpshooter who signed a two-year guaranteed deal worth $285,000.

Aside from a spectacular performance against Dallas on May 26 when she canned six three-pointers for 20 points, Nurse is averaging 2.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22 minutes. She has shot 4 for 24, including 2 of 12 on three-pointers.

Nurse’s offensive struggles are compounded by backup guard Sami Whitcomb’s shooting slump. The 34-year old three-point specialist, who signed a two-year guaranteed deal worth $282,500, has scored in double figures once this season.

In the other four games, Whitcomb is averaging 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 15.1 minutes while connecting on 2 of 18 shots, including 1 of 12 three-pointers.

Sponsored

Whitcomb did not play in the second half Tuesday, and Nurse was on the bench in the fourth quarter, the second time this season she didn’t play in the final 10 minutes.

Can Horston find consistency?

Quinn noted success for WNBA rookies “isn’t always linear,” which explains Jordan Horston’s one-step-forward, two-steps-back season.

Following a promising debut in which she tallied eight points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, the Storm rookie virtually disappeared in the next three games, culminating with a second-half benching Saturday at Los Angeles.

And in her next outing, Horston exploded for 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and block in Tuesday’s big win.

The Storm believe Horston is a future star, and there are so many questions she’ll need to answer this season. Can the 6-2 forward defend bigger opponents without fouling? Can she make a three-pointer? Will she be able to get to the free-throw line?

Perhaps the most pressing concern is Horston’s ability to string together a couple of standout performances and not disappear for extended stretches.

Note