Call it the Sue Bird bump.

Since announcing her impending retirement at the conclusion of the season, WNBA fans have flocked to arenas across the country for one last look at the Storm great.

“It’s an appreciation,” coach Noelle Quinn said. “Even the fans of other teams are appreciating the this last ride. You can tell there’s an uptick in bodies in seats. There is a lot of cheers when we’re doing great things.”

WNBA teams are discovering Bird’s seasonlong goodbye is good for business at the turnstile.

Four of the six games in which she played her final road regular-season game attracted the largest crowd of the season for the respective host team, including a whopping 14,162, which packed the Footprint Center in Phoenix for Bird’s final game against good friend and Mercury star Diana Taurasi.

The Mercury’s home attendance average is 7,719.

Not surprisingly, the Storm attracted relatively large crowds for road games against the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun considering Bird grew up in Syosset, N.Y. outside the Big Apple and starred at the University of Connecticut.

Bird drew 6,859 to the Barclays Center, which exceeded the Liberty’s season attendance average of 5,195.

And a season-high 9,137 fans were on hand at the Mohegan Sun for her final regular-season game against the Sun on July 28.

“You walk into the building and it’s almost like a home game,” guard Jewell Loyd said. “It’s kinda crazy. You see more Storm jerseys than you do anything else. … We’ve always had a lot of fans, but obviously this year they’re coming out to see Sue.”

The WNBA hasn’t seen anything like Bird’s farewell tour in a long time.

To be certain, Minnesota superstar Sylvia Fowles, who is also wrapping up a remarkable 15-year WNBA career, has been feted with video tributes and gifts of appreciation befitting the league’s all-time rebounds leader and eight-time WNBA All-Star.

And yet, Bird’s popularity — her No. 10 jersey ranked among the top 10 in the WNBA in sales last year and she ranks sixth in the league with one million social media followers — in part explains the outpouring of love and adulation she’s received on the road.

“I was fortunate to play with Lisa Leslie her last year and in similar fashion she had a last ride so every road game she did a ceremony,” Quinn said. “I was also fortunate to be a part of Tina (Thompson’s) last year. You do see the level of appreciate and just the increase in fan attendance.

“It’s amazing to see the amount of things people want signed from the other organizations. It’s a cool thing to be a part of for players who have cemented themselves as the best of the best — not only within our league — but in the world of sports.”

This is the line at Climate Pledge Arena to grab Sue Bird merchandise. The energy in this place is crazy. pic.twitter.com/z4LhbtwOM2 — Percy Allen (@PercyAllen206) August 7, 2022

The steely-cool Bird has been a courteous house guest during a two-month farewell tour that concludes this week following Tuesday’s 5 p.m. PT game against Chicago, Friday’s matchup with Minnesota and Sunday’s regular season finale versus Las Vegas.

A win against the league-leading Sky (25-8) gives Seattle (20-13), which has lost four of its past five road games, its first victory in the Windy City since 2018.

More importantly, the Storm, which have clinched a spot in the playoffs, desperately need a win to preserve their bid for a top-four finish that guarantees home-court advantage in the first round of the postseason.

“The beauty of the regular season is you get to celebrate it and then what happens in the playoffs happens,” Bird said before Sunday’s 89-81 loss to Las Vegas in her regular-season home finale, which drew a franchise-record 18,100 fans. “I personally don’t want to think about (retirement in the playoffs). Just kind of play those games and see what happens.”

Admittedly, Bird was reluctant about making a big deal about her retirement and she respectfully declined a request from the Dallas Wings, which wanted to recognize her before their June 12 home game against the Storm.

However, a player of Bird’s caliber, the WNBA’s all-time assists leader, four-time league champion and 13-time WNBA All-Star who is widely recognized as the greatest point guard in league history, “deserves all of her flowers,” as teammate Breanna Stewart said.

The Liberty went all out in their appreciation for Bird. During warmups, New York players wore T-shirts that read “Thank you Sue” and the team compiled a video montage, which included Bird’s fiancée Megan Rapinoe, former WNBA president Val Ackerman and sports celebrities Billie Jean King, Nancy Lieberman, Swin Cash and Steve Nash.

Before the game, Liberty players Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb, who won a pair of WNBA titles with Bird in Seattle, gave her a New York-themed jersey and jacket during a midcourt presentation.

Atlanta Dream coach Tanisha Wright, who played 10 seasons in Seattle and won a 2010 WNBA championship with Bird, her a gift bag and commemorative plaque.

Indiana Fever interim general manager Lin Dunn, the former Storm coach who drafted Bird, gave her a framed poster.

Taurasi and the Mercury gifted Bird a custom pair of shoes and an inscription on the case that read: “Through your contributions on and off the court, you showed the world what true greatness looks like. Forever a legend. Thank you, Sue!”

Before her final regular-season game against Connecticut, Bird received a vintage 2002 bottle of wine commemorating the year she was drafted, a collection of books curated by her sister Jen, who owns an independent bookstore in Greenwich, Conn. and a donation to a charity of her choice, the Layshia Clarendon Foundation.

“There’s been some really cool moments, things that teams have done for me, that I really appreciate and will take with me forever,” Bird said. “New York was very accommodating to me and my family. That was so sweet. Of course, Connecticut and what they did bringing in my sister. … Seeing DT like that. I’ll never forget those things.

“But that’s not why I did this. It’s really nice when people say nice things about you, but more importantly, this was an opportunity for fans to say goodbye, not just to me, but to Syl. You saw a little of that at the All-Star Game. … Saying goodbye is never easy, but this has been fun.”

NOTE:

— Coach Noelle Quinn will miss her second straight game after testing positive for COVID-19 and entering the WNBA’s health and safety protocols. Assistant Pokey Chatman has assumed head-coaching duties.