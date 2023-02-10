

Half a world away at her home in Perth, Australia, Sami Whitcomb is starting to plan her return to Seattle after re-signing with the Storm in free agency.

On a Zoom call earlier this week, the former Washington Husky standout sat outside on a sunny day while wearing a gray UW T-shirt and a relaxed smile during a 27-minute interview as she talked about rejoining the WNBA franchise where she became a fan favorite.

The 33-year-old Whitcomb wants you to know that she’s changed since shocking most everyone and making the Storm roster in 2017 as a 28-year-old training camp invitee.

She’s more experienced now.

After four years in Seattle and two with the New York Liberty, the two-time WNBA champion is a cagey veteran who is expected to provide leadership to a Storm team that’s still reeling and plugging holes since superstars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart departed for retirement and free agency, respectively.

“My time in New York was really helpful in terms of getting to really just explore what I could do a little bit more in terms of ball handling and facilitating,” Whitcomb said. “I think just being a creator a little bit more. I think that opportunity to really develop just a little bit more in a larger role.

“I think as a leader I was able to grow as well with that group. I learned a lot from my time away and I definitely think even just the years now that I have under my belt in the league — starter and not a starter or lots of minutes or not minutes playing — I really gained a new level of confidence in myself as well that I hopefully will bring to this Seattle group.”

Whitcomb is much more than a three-point specialist who shot 35.1% from long range as a reserve with the Storm and helped them win WNBA championships in 2018 and 2020.

Make no mistake, the blonde, ponytailed bomber can still light it up from long range like she did two years ago while canning seven of 12 three-pointers for 30 points — all career highs.

But during that June 26, 2021, performance, Whitcomb also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes to lead the Liberty to a 101-78 win over the Atlanta Dream in arguably her greatest outing in the WNBA.

Unless the Storm acquire a pass-first point guard before the start of training camp on April 30, Seattle will attempt to replace Bird, the WNBA’s all-time assist leader, with a trio of newly signed free agent Kia Nurse, Jewell Loyd and Whitcomb in the backcourt and running the offense.

When asked about her role, Whitcomb said: “The biggest thing is being a combo guard and somebody who can play off the ball and play on the ball. Obviously, the shooting and the spacing is still going to be really important, but it sounds like we’re really just trying to bring in players that are really hungry and really want to work hard, really bought in and just want to compete.”

Whitcomb has never averaged more than 2.7 assists in a season, but she’s eager to explore and expand on possible playmaking opportunities with the Storm.

“I’m someone that can do more than space and shoot,” said Whitcomb, who averages 6.7 points and shoots 36.8% on three-pointers during her career. “I can run offenses for us if we need to. I can push the ball. I can create. I can come off pick-and-rolls hopefully a little bit more creatively and confidently and find people.

“Then defensively, I’ve really tried to develop for sure and just be tougher one-on-one, in pick-and-rolls, in team defense. I really tried to develop there as well. Hopefully I’m just a more complete player that’s coming back and can contribute in a lot more different ways.”

Admittedly, Whitcomb was hesitant about returning to Seattle because she didn’t want to fall back into old habits.

After conversations with general manager Talisa Rhea, coach Noelle Quinn, Loyd and fellow Aussie Ezi Magbegor, Whitcomb decided to sign a two-year guaranteed deal worth $282,000, according to Her Hoops Stats.

“I knew so much of what Seattle brought in terms of that life balance for my family, the city, the organization, the fans and the facilities,” Whitcomb said. “There were so many positives and so many things that I knew would be really great.

“But I didn’t want to go somewhere that was going to be too comfortable where I wouldn’t be able to develop and grow. So, that was obviously a concern as well.”

Seattle has nine players under contract — five with guaranteed contracts — not including restricted free agent Gabby Williams, whom the team extended a qualifying offer to.

The Storm have four picks in the April 10 WNBA draft, including No. 9 overall. WNBA teams must have 11 players on the roster, with a maximum of 12.

But no matter how Seattle fills out the roster, it’s difficult to make a case for the Storm being a championship contender during a season in which super teams are forming in Las Vegas and New York.

Whitcomb used the words “hungry” and “toughness” to describe the Storm about a dozen times, which are traits she believes will epitomize a revamped Seattle lineup.

“During my time there, it was about team first,” Whitcomb said. “It was about being a professional and competing. That ultimately, at the end of the day, is what drove the Seattle culture. The players there were champions. They were winners. They competed. I think you still see that with the people that they’re bringing in and signing.

“The people that are still there [like] Jewell, Cedes and Ezi are champions, and these are players that know what it takes. Noey is a coach who knows what it takes and I think they’re bringing in people that know.”

Still, what should Storm fans expect from a revamped team that finished 22-14 last season and has made seven straight trips to the playoffs?

“Just continue to be chasing those championships,” Whitcomb said. “That’s going to be a big thing with this group. We might not be that team straight away, but I think the way we compete and the way that we play … [will] get us back into that mix really there pretty quickly. And I think that’s going to be an exciting way to play.”